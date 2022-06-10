 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Butte-Silver Bow's community spread of COVID-19 remains high

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19, or 142.89 per 100,000, in the epi-week ending June 6 with no fatalities reported. This is a 43% increase from the previous week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines keep the community level at “high.’’ Community levels are based on new cases and new hospitalizations in Health Service Areas, and Butte’s includes Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Beaverhead counties.

The health department also confirmed 99 total cases of influenza reported in Butte-Silver Bow through the same epi-week. An epi week, short for an epidemiological week, is a standardized method of counting weeks to allow for the comparison of data year after year.

