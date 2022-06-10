Butte-Silver Bow's community spread of COVID-19 remains high

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department confirmed 50 new cases of COVID-19, or 142.89 per 100,000, in the epi-week ending June 6 with no fatalities reported. This is a 43% increase from the previous week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines keep the community level at “high.’’ Community levels are based on new cases and new hospitalizations in Health Service Areas, and Butte’s includes Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Beaverhead counties.