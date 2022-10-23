Butte-Silver Bow, two model companies spar over wastewater

Two often-touted, Butte born and bred businesses — long-established Headframe Spirits and a Montana Craft Malt venture still in its infancy — say the county would put them out of business if proposed wastewater fees are enforced right now.

County officials say pretreatment regulations have been years in the making, fees for noncompliance are in line with other Montana cities and Butte-Silver Bow is under the gun from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to establish and enforce them.

Simmering tensions between the companies and county reached a boiling point last week as commissioners moved close to voting on ordinance changes that include the fees, which are essentially fines for noncompliance.

Frictions subsided following a sit-down this week and a path forward was charted that both sides say they can live with, at least for now. In a nutshell, the county would put the fees in place and give the companies more time to comply.

But the episode put the county and two businesses it usually champions in the odd position of fighting each other, rhetorical swipes were taken in public, and there are still uncertainties going forward.

The roots of the dispute might go back months or longer, but the controversy in public came on quickly.

During an edgy discussion before a council committee last week, leaders of the companies implored county officials to put the proposed fees on hold for 90 days so changes could be considered and made.

County leaders and a hired environmental consultant resisted those calls, Mick Ringsak offered support for the companies and commissioners weighed in too — some backing a temporary delay and some saying the companies have had enough time to comply.

Commissioner Jim Fisher said the county has been generous and accommodating to Headframe and Montana Craft Malt and residents paying a large share of operating costs for the $30 million Metro Wastewater Treatment plant shouldn’t foot any bills for large, industrial users.

The goal of the regulations is to block chemicals or pollutants from entering treatment plants and their collection systems that could damage them or pose health dangers to workers and the public. The fees are the “teeth” to enforcing the rules and getting users to comply with them.

“The ratepayers of Butte-Silver Bow are paying the bills right now,” Fisher said, speaking to the companies. “What makes you people think we should put the burden back on the ratepayers rather than you coming into compliance and paying your fair share?”

The companies say they support regulations and want clean water as much as anyone but there are other ways to structure fees that would be acceptable to the EPA. The precise ones proposed were sprung on them just recently, they said, and are simply unaffordable.

Headframe operates a distillery at the Kelley Mineyard, a locale it leases from Butte-Silver Bow. Montana Craft Malt was built in the tax-increment district and business park just west of Butte and started operations just before COVID hit in March 2020.

“If it’s implemented as proposed, Headframe cannot afford to operate the distillery at the Kelley,” co-owner John McKee told commissioners last week.

“We have 30 employees. We’ve had a $10 million economic impact on this town in the last 10 years,” he said. “We’ve got your back. We’re just asking you to give us a little more time to get this right.”

Jennifer O’Brien, president and CEO of Montana Craft Malt, gave the same forecast. The company was founded by renowned Butte businessman Ron Ueland, and after he died suddenly in May 2018, O’Brien, his daughter, took over and with others got the plant built.

“We’re not at all against a fee structure being in place — just the way it’s constructed now will take us out, too,” O’Brien told the council. “We care deeply about the community as well. We don’t mean any harm to the treatment system or the community as a whole.

“I think there’s lots of ways that we can work together to reach mutually beneficial solutions that we need.”

County officials say they’ve been painted in recent council meetings as a “big bad wolf” but they’ve been working toward the regulations and fees since an EPA audit put them on notice in 2018.

They also say they’ve worked with the two companies and with a third affected by the regulations — Montana Precision Products — but only the latter has installed systems to pretreat its discharge. And because of that, Montana Precision won’t have to pay fees for noncompliance.

Gallagher says he’s a big fan of Headframe Spirits and Montana Craft Malt but he’s very reluctant to consider changes to a fee structure already OK’d by the EPA. Drag the matter out much longer, he said, and the EPA could lose patience and hammer the companies and the county — and thus taxpayers — with its own fines.

“I think they’re both highly successful companies that are great for Butte and it’s important for us to work with them and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Gallagher told The Montana Standard on Monday.

“But the fact of the matter is, we need them to come into compliance,” he said. “Otherwise, the EPA is going to come down on Butte-Silver Bow and on the users and we don’t want to limit industrial users from coming in and saying this is a good place to come and do business.”

The proposed fees were held up by the council’s Judiciary Committee last week and on Tuesday, county officials sat down with McKee and O’Brien to discuss the issue some more after consultation with the EPA.

All said the discussions were positive and McKee and O’Brien say they will drop opposition to the fees if county officials, as they have pledged, give them time to get costly pretreatment systems in place before actually assessing the fees.

Meanwhile, a council vote on the fees is pending.

ORIGINS OF THE DISPUTE

Pretreatment regulations and programs have been around since the late 1970s as part of the Clean Water Act but only apply when certain discharge and industrial user thresholds are met.

They became pertinent in Butte about a decade ago, according to Butte-based Water & Environmental Technologies, which has been paid to work on the county’s program for several years now.

The program is required to protect the treatment plant and all its infrastructure and shift costs associated with industrial users from residential ratepayers to the companies themselves.

Regulations and enforcement apply to other sectors as well, including restaurants that can send gobs of grease, fats and oils into sewer pipes that flow into the treatment plant. The ordinance changes will require them to have grease interceptors, among other things.

Josh Vincent, a founding partner and principal engineer at WET, briefed commissioners on the program and proposed fee structure a few weeks ago and has provided more details since then.

In developing the fee schedule, WET and county officials looked at programs and ordinances in Montana’s other larger cities. Vincent acknowledged that EPA allows other fee schedules but said the ones proposed are on the books elsewhere.

“There’s a way to do this and it’s very similar across all of these cities and that’s why we did it,” he said. “We didn’t necessarily dig into the weeds on some of this stuff because there’s a playbook out there. We used it.”

Headframe says it discharges about 12,000 gallons a day of what McKee says can best be described as “non-alcoholic beer” toward the treatment plant. Montana Craft Malt says it discharges about 24,000 gallons a day of water after it is used to soak grain.

The companies say those amounts are only a fraction of what flows into the plant from residents and other users and nothing in the discharges is toxic or harmful to people.

But the county says the amount of flow is not the problem, it’s what is in it. It says the discharge from Craft Malt exceeds EPA guidelines for certain organic materials and sometimes includes grains that get into the system.

The discharge from Headframe includes pH levels that exceed guidelines. McKee says the levels are below that in Coca Cola, but county officials say it’s too acidic for the system. There are also concerns about suspended solids.

The pretreatment program and fees are not only required by EPA, county officials say, they are meant to protect a $30 million plant that is designed mostly to handle wastewater from residents, not industries.

“It’s the whole system we have to look at,” Budget Director Danette Gleason told commissioners in response to push-back from Headframe and Craft Malt. “We have to look at all the ratepayers, not just the three industrial businesses in town (that use the system).”

Those ratepayers are still paying back bonds for the plant, Gleason said, and paying for repairs and chemicals and other operating costs.

Gleason said the EPA assessed fines and civil penalties against a large malting plant in Great Falls — and the city itself — for not complying with pretreatment requirements several years ago.

County officials don’t want that here. They have previously given compliance schedules to the companies and they aren’t certain how much longer the EPA will go without cracking down.

Gallagher and Public Works Director Mark Neary emphasized that point during an interview with The Montana Standard this week and said the EPA is scheduled for another audit of the plant this year.

“If we don’t get this handled, it’s going to come down on us (the county) and the rate payers and the (industrial) users,” Neary said.

HOW THE COMPANIES SEE THINGS

McKee and O’Brien have said repeatedly that they understand the need for pretreatment regulations and are glad the county is pursuing them.

“For those who don’t know me, I run rivers all year long,” McKee told commissioners. “It means something to me when I say that I care deeply about clean water and no one in any way should be allowed to discharge pollutants that would hurt the waters of western Montana.”

McKee said he had known for several months the county was working on a fee structure and had asked often to be included in the conversations but was rebuffed. He only knew the details and rates when county officials unveiled a draft ordinance about a month ago, he said.

If imposed immediately as proposed, he told commissioners, Headframe would be charged $150,000 a month, or $1.7 million in one year, for discharging 12,000 gallons a day, which amounts to 0.2% of daily flow into the plant.

“I’ll say it differently,” he said. “If it’s implemented as proposed (now), Headframe cannot afford to operate the distillery at the Kelley.”

There were ways to structure the fees on a case-by-case basis that were more affordable and still acceptable to the EPA, he said, and they should be considered.

O’Brien said Montana Craft Malt started in early 2020, right at the onset of the COVID pandemic, and operations were light the first year because their market was shuttered.

The plant is now operating at 60% of its ultimate expected capacity and is still ramping up. O’Brien said she knew she would need pretreatment equipment eventually but it made sense to wait and install a system that matched full capacity.

The board that oversees the industrial tax district gave Craft Malt a $400,000 grant to help get a system in place. O’Brien says it would probably take twice that to pay for one and getting everything right was complex.

She, too, said there were other ways to set the fees that would allow Craft Malt to remain financially viable until they had the right system in place.

“We are very much in favor of the fees when done the right way,” she said. “We don’t believe it is the community’s or taxpayers’ responsibility to remedy our water if it causes harm to the treatment plant.”

McKee and O’Brien say their goal is to install the equipment necessary to pretreat their water discharge, they just need more time to do it right.

Things came to a head last week when it appeared the council’s Judiciary Committee might endorse the fees and rates and move them to the full council for a vote this week.

McKee urged the committee, and by default the whole council, to put the fees on hold for 90 days so the issues, facts and different options could be discussed. The EPA, he said, welcomed the kind of public participation he was seeking.

O’Brien made the same plea, saying they had not had “a seat at the table” when it came to the actual fees and rates.

Some commissioners supported that request while others wanted the proposal sent to the full council.

That’s when Ringsak weighed in. He is a longtime member of the board that oversees the industrial tax district that includes Craft Malt and is a close, longtime supporter of both companies.

“The solution is really damn simple and easy,” he said. “Give these people 90 days and sit down tomorrow morning in the conference room here or someplace … and work it out. Lock the door if you have to until you have an agreement.”

The committee did not advance the proposal to the full council that night and this past Tuesday, county officials essentially did what Ringsak had pitched.

GOING FORWARD

The results, according to all involved, were positive.

McKee said the county feels pressured by the EPA to approve the fees now and he’s OK with that, with the caveat that Headframe gets enough time to get a pretreatment system in place before fees are actually levied.

After Tuesday’s discussion, he’s more certain that will happen. Headframe has until April to present a compliance plan and he thinks the grace period could extend through most of next year.

O’Brien is also OK with the council approving the fees if county officials don’t impose them right away. Discussions this past week allow for that “softer landing,” she said.

“We are going to support the ordinance with the understanding that it won’t go into play right away and we’ll have some time to get the infrastructure in place to get us into compliance,” she said.

Neary said the discussions Tuesday were positive and included input from Eric Gonder, the county’s pretreatment coordinator, and others. The bottom line is that fees will soon be in place and the companies will have time to comply.

“As long as they are working towards the end goal we will not charge fees, but (if) they stop doing it and they’re sitting there doing nothing, that’s when it will happen,” Neary said.

“But both of them agreed that they want to work for us and we want them to succeed, because their successes are our successes,” he said.