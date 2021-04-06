Butte-Silver Bow to public: Get the vaccine

Recent surveys show that a growing number of Americans plan to get vaccinated, but some still have questions or concerns. A recent Pew Research Center poll showed that people aged 18-29 are the least likely to say they would get the vaccine.

“The younger we go in terms of who’s eligible to be vaccinated, the more hesitancy we’ll encounter,” Sullivan said. “The preponderance of our older demographic, as well as those who have underlying health conditions, have wanted to be vaccinated.

“Younger, healthier individuals might believe they’re invincible and therefore they don’t believe they need the vaccine.”

Gallagher said the PSAs will point to “where we can go back to” if too many people forgo vaccinations. Two weeks ago, for the first time in more than a year, he said he was able to give his mom a hug.

“So we can go back to talking to our parents through a window or Plexiglas or we can get vaccinated and go back to more normalcy in our lives,” he said.