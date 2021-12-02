Butte-Silver Bow still has 'high community transmission' for COVID-19

Butte-Silver Bow County added 45 new COVID-19 cases during the seven-day period ended Nov. 28.

At first blush, this total seems to indicate a dramatic decrease in cases. But the Butte-Silver Bow County Health Department noted that the 53% decrease from the previous week likely reflects that cases were not reported during the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Meanwhile, the health department indicated Wednesday that 61% of Butte-Silver Bow’s eligible population has been fully immunized.

The first fatality in the city-county linked to COVID was reported in October 2020. As of the date of Wednesday’s report, 107 deaths have been linked to the disease.

As of Dec. 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was still reporting that Butte-Silver Bow County has “high community transmission.”

The high transmission designation suggests that everyone should wear a mask in public, indoor settings, according to the CDC.

Separately, no cases of influenza have been reported to date in Butte-Silver Bow. Eleven confirmed cases have been reported statewide.

