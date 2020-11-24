Butte-Silver Bow sees ups and down in virus control

The CHC and the health department last week asked those in the community with mild symptoms of COVID-19 to consider staying home rather than seeking testing at the CHC, which had more than 20 staff members out positive with the virus.

“We want to thank the community for hearing our plea regarding testing last week and into this week,” Brewer said. “We are extremely grateful for your patience and understanding as our staff recovered.”

Brewer said that on Nov. 27, the CHC’s staffing will be back to normal and able to return to meeting community testing needs.

For those with mild symptoms, those who have been notified by the health department as being close contacts to positive cases, and first responders and front-line healthcare workers, drive-thru testing is encouraged at the Butte Civic Center Monday through Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m.

Rapid testing is also available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CHC parking lot, located at 445 Centennial Ave.

“Rapid tests are only effective for individuals with symptoms,” Brewer said. “If you do not have symptoms you could get a false negative result.”