Butte-Silver Bow sees ups and down in virus control

Weekly cases are down, and the Montana National Guard has helped stabilize local healthcare, but Butte-Silver Bow lost another care home resident to the virus on Monday.
The death, reported Monday by Butte Silver-Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan, occurred at Butte’s Continental Care and Rehabilitation long-term care facility.
A total of 26 people have now died from COVID-19 in the county, 24 of the deaths occurring in care homes, and 13 occurring at Continental Care.
“They are doing yeoman’s work in regard to caring for residents and managing the COVID event,” Sullivan said of the county’s long-term care facilities. “Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased individual and with the residents and staff of our facilities in Butte as they fight COVID-19 on both personal and professional levels.”
But the deaths are only part of the story. Before COVID-19 hit, residents at long-term facilities exercised as a community and dined together. That all went away, Sullivan said.
Through constant meetings with other healthcare officials and administrators of the facilities with outbreaks, Sullivan said she learned the facilities have done everything in their power to keep COVID-19 outside. But as a result, severe isolation is the new norm. Not even outside vendors and family members are allowed in.
“That was the cost of their conservative management,” Sullivan said. “The isolation of our long-term care and assisted-living residents has been among the saddest underbellies of the event. It’s something you don’t really think about at the beginning of a pandemic, but an ugly reality to what the virus has done.”
Elsewhere in the county, healthcare officials have reached out to new sources for support.
On Nov. 16, six members of the Montana National Guard were deployed to St. James Healthcare Hospital to assist with non-medical activities, Maj. Dan Bushnell, public affairs officer for the Montana National Guard, said.
The soldiers and airmen took on duties like restocking linen closets, changing bed linens, cleaning rooms, stocking personal care items, sanitizing, and delivering and collecting food trays.
“We are very proud of this mission,” Bushnell said, adding that soldiers and airmen are happy to raise their hands in a time of need. “Our theme here is really Montanans helping Montanans.”
The deployment lasts until Nov. 30, but deployments have been extended to accommodate further need at some hospitals around the state. The Montana National Guard responded to a request St. James made to the Montana Department of Disaster and Emergency Services in light of increased care needs and staff challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bushnell said.
“The challenges of COVID-19 require us to closely manage our resources and staffing, and we have welcomed a team from the Montana National Guard for nonclinical support in our response to COVID-19. The additional staff will help St. James continue to provide high-quality, safe care to both our COVID and non-COVID patients,” said Nancy Hoyt, St. James chief operations officer and chief nursing officer.
Hoyt also said those seeking medical attention can count on St. James to care for them in this difficult time, and reiterated the need for the community to follow basic safety protocols: hand washing, social distancing, sticking to small groups, and wearing masks.
The Montana National Guard is currently assisting in five large hospitals across the state, with 16 members serving in each of the two larger hospitals in Billings.
Maxed out on hospital beds last week, St. James as a precaution took measures to increase space. But on Nov. 23, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reported St. James had 13 of its original 75 beds unoccupied, and in the ICU, St. James had 10 of 21 spaces and seven ventilators available.
In another positive trend, the health department confirmed a reduction in weekly virus cases, reporting 419 new cases last week compared to 493 the previous week.
Sullivan hopes the improvement in weekly caseloads and hospital space are signs the county is recovering from the case surge after Halloween.
“We are gratified at the decrease in cases, and we are hoping the restrictions we recently put into place are working,” Sullivan said.
The drop to a daily average of 88 cases last week is an improvement, but some statistics still raise a red flag.
“The other metrics we looked at are disturbing,” Sullivan said.
The county is now up to 251 cases per 100,000 people, the highest among Montana’s most populous counties. Cascade County ranks second for case density at 172 per 100,000. Also alarming is that 1,038 close contacts were identified in the county’s new cases last week.
“This is something we are asking our community to work on, to decrease the number of contacts that any individual has,” Sullivan said.
For the period of Nov. 5 to Nov. 18, almost a third of those tested for COVID-19 in the county were positive, at a rate of 31.4 percent. That ranks Butte-Silver Bow second highest among populous counties.
Statewide this month, Montana on Nov. 19 surpassed October’s total case count of 20,225.
The testing infrastructure at Southwest Montana Community Health Center in Butte has improved since last week, according to the CHC’s medical director, Serena Brewer.
The CHC and the health department last week asked those in the community with mild symptoms of COVID-19 to consider staying home rather than seeking testing at the CHC, which had more than 20 staff members out positive with the virus.
“We want to thank the community for hearing our plea regarding testing last week and into this week,” Brewer said. “We are extremely grateful for your patience and understanding as our staff recovered.”
Brewer said that on Nov. 27, the CHC’s staffing will be back to normal and able to return to meeting community testing needs.
For those with mild symptoms, those who have been notified by the health department as being close contacts to positive cases, and first responders and front-line healthcare workers, drive-thru testing is encouraged at the Butte Civic Center Monday through Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Rapid testing is also available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CHC parking lot, located at 445 Centennial Ave.
“Rapid tests are only effective for individuals with symptoms,” Brewer said. “If you do not have symptoms you could get a false negative result.”
Healthcare workers and all workers who need testing to be placed off work are encouraged to test for safety, Brewer said.
“If you are sick and can stay home for the 14 days and until symptoms improve, then you should. If you need to be tested to receive a work note and do appropriate contact tracing with the health department, then people should test.”
Leading into the Thanksgiving holiday, Sullivan offered the following guidelines to the community:
- Limit your interactions to those in your immediate household
- Limit Thanksgiving guests to no more than 10 people
- Try to maintain six feet of distance
- If not preparing food, avoid the food preparation area
- Wear a mask except when eating and drinking
- Open windows in the dining area for increased ventilation (if possible)
- Consider pre-plating food rather than sharing serving dishes
“Spread thanks, not COVID,” Sullivan said in the memo.
