Butte-Silver Bow sees omicron surge following holidays

Butte-Silver Bow saw an increase in COVID-19 cases immediately following the holidays, according to a press release from Amanda Marinovich, county epidemiologist. As of Jan. 6, the health department reported 189 active cases. Genome sequencing has confirmed the surge as the omicron variant. Although typically this variant is presenting with milder symptoms than previous variants, those who are immune-compromised or in high-risk groups still need to be protected. The health department continues to recommend mitigation strategies such as masking and social distancing, as well as getting vaccinated and getting a booster if your primary series was more than 6 months ago (over 2 months for J&J). With the flu hitting county residents simultaneously, the goal remains to keep the hospitals from being overwhelmed.
One thing to note, Marinovich said, is that previous infection to other variants, such as delta, do not offer the same 90-day immunity against omicron. If you were sick with COVID-19 in the last three months, you are not immune to this new wave, she said.
If you test positive with a home test, call the Health Department at 497-5008 to notify us.
The CDC has released new recommendations for isolation and quarantine based on evidence that viral shedding occurs prior to symptom onset and in the first few days of symptoms. To learn more, follow this link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html
Vaccine clinics planned
- Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, 25 W. Front – by appointment only
- Butte Plaza Mall – Wednesdays from 4 to 6 pm for pediatric vaccines Saturdays during Winter Market for all vaccines.