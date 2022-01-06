Butte-Silver Bow sees omicron surge following holidays

Butte-Silver Bow saw an increase in COVID-19 cases immediately following the holidays, according to a press release from Amanda Marinovich, county epidemiologist. As of Jan. 6, the health department reported 189 active cases. Genome sequencing has confirmed the surge as the omicron variant. Although typically this variant is presenting with milder symptoms than previous variants, those who are immune-compromised or in high-risk groups still need to be protected. The health department continues to recommend mitigation strategies such as masking and social distancing, as well as getting vaccinated and getting a booster if your primary series was more than 6 months ago (over 2 months for J&J). With the flu hitting county residents simultaneously, the goal remains to keep the hospitals from being overwhelmed.