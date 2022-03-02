Butte-Silver Bow sees drop in COVID cases, five deaths reported from December, January

The Butte-Silver Bow health department reported Wednesday a drop in COVID-19 cases but a slight uptick in influenza cases in the community.

The county confirmed five more COVID-19 deaths that occurred between December 2021 and January 2022. Ages ranged from late-40s to late-70s. This brings the total number of fatalities in Butte-Silver Bow since the beginning of the pandemic to 129, or 369 per 100,000.

The state Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 3,536 cases of influenza in Montana as of Feb. 19. There have been 43 confirmed cases in Butte-Silver Bow.

For the week of Feb. 21-27, the number of new COVID-19 cases was 40, or 114 per 100,000. The seven-day-average for the same week was 4.71, or 13.47 per 100,000, putting Butte in the “medium” COVID-19 community level. Test positivity was unavailable for the week due to a glitch with the Centers for Disease Control COVID tracker.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0