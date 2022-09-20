Butte-Silver Bow seeking election judges for Nov. 8 general election

Anyone interested in serving as an election judge for the Nov. 8 general election is welcome to attend one of four one-hour training sessions.

They will be held at 1 p.m. or 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3; 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4; and 10 a.m. on Wednesday Oct. 5. All sessions are conducted in Council Chambers on the third floor of the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, 155 W. Granite St.

To qualify as an election judge you must be a registered voter in Silver Bow County. Judges can work a shift from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2 to 9 p.m. or 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Judges are paid $12 an hour.

You do not have to make a reservation to attend a training session. If you have any questions, call the Clerk & Recorder’s office at 406-497-6355 or email clerkrec@bsb.mt.gov.