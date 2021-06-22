Butte-Silver Bow’s COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes kicks off this week with the announcement of the first sweepstakes winners set for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Stodden Park pavilion, located just west of the park’s swimming pool. The winners of two $10,000 prizes and three $5,000 prizes will be announced.
Those eligible for the prizes are Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Weekly drawings for two $10,000 prizes and three $5,000 prizes will be held on Thursdays through Sept. 30.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the Thursday event for those ages 12 and up. Also, a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 12 and older will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the lot across Montana Street from Bonanza Freeze. At all clinics, minors must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian. COVID-19 vaccines also remain available at area pharmacies. To locate a vaccination location, visit https://www.vaccinefinder.org. Vaccination information is also available at the COVID-19 Call Center at 406-497-5008.
“Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have 75 opportunities this summer to win substantial monetary awards,” said Karen Sullivan, the county’s health officer. Sullivan said a sweepstakes team has been working with Montana Technological University staff to develop a system under which names are drawn for the vaccine prizes.
“The system developed by Montana Tech ensures fairness and confidentiality,” Sullivan said, adding that the system also provides an audit trail. “We will be awarding more than $500,000 this summer to incentivize people into getting vaccinated.”
Also launching this week is a local marketing campaign that will speak to the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines. The campaign will especially target those ages 12 to 59.
“The majority of our community’s older people have pursued vaccinations,” Sullivan said. “It’s the younger demographics we’re after, and our campaign will be speaking to them about the importance of being vaccinated against the virus.”
Sullivan said the virus and some of its variants remain in the community. Six new cases have been confirmed early this week, with five of those six associated with a cluster of cases, Sullivan said, adding that some people continue to be hospitalized due to the virus.
Since Butte-Silver Bow was notified of its first COVID-19 case in March 2020, 4,160 cases have been confirmed. Eleven cases are currently active. Butte-Silver Bow has seen 86 fatalities related to COVID-19.
Butte-Silver Bow remains No. 2 in the state, in regard to vaccination rate. As of Monday, 56% of the county’s eligible population – those ages 12 and older – had been fully vaccinated. The No. 1 county in Montana for vaccination rate is Missoula County, where 59% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
Sullivan said Butte-Silver Bow’s goal is to have 75% to 80% of its total population vaccinated.
As of Monday, Butte-Silver Bow had administered 34,164 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, which includes the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine models. A total of 16,796 residents had been fully vaccinated.
“Because they are still ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccines, our youngest residents, those ages 11 and younger, remain very vulnerable to the virus and its variants,” Sullivan said. “If the cash prizes aren’t incentive enough to be vaccinated, that vulnerability might incentivize our residents to seek the vaccine.”