Butte-Silver Bow’s COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes kicks off this week

“The system developed by Montana Tech ensures fairness and confidentiality,” Sullivan said, adding that the system also provides an audit trail. “We will be awarding more than $500,000 this summer to incentivize people into getting vaccinated.”

Also launching this week is a local marketing campaign that will speak to the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines. The campaign will especially target those ages 12 to 59.

“The majority of our community’s older people have pursued vaccinations,” Sullivan said. “It’s the younger demographics we’re after, and our campaign will be speaking to them about the importance of being vaccinated against the virus.”

Sullivan said the virus and some of its variants remain in the community. Six new cases have been confirmed early this week, with five of those six associated with a cluster of cases, Sullivan said, adding that some people continue to be hospitalized due to the virus.

Since Butte-Silver Bow was notified of its first COVID-19 case in March 2020, 4,160 cases have been confirmed. Eleven cases are currently active. Butte-Silver Bow has seen 86 fatalities related to COVID-19.