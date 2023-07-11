The Butte-Silver Bow County Fair will be held Thursday-Saturday, July 27-29, at the Original Mine. Prior to the fair, the Ueland Ranch at Ramsay will play host to a horse show on Saturday, July 22.

Livestock and 4-H competitions will, of course, be featured, along with concerts from country music singer Priscilla Block and local band High Ore Road. Magician Jeff Martin will also have several shows.

Flips and jumps will be part of the festivities, thanks to Butte daredevil Levi Renz and other freestyle motorcycle riders.

The daily events are as follows:

July 27

2 p.m.: Small Animal Show

Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.: Jeff Martin Magician

5 p.m.: Livestock Showmanship

9 p.m.: 4-H Dance

July 28

9 a.m.: Livestock Show

Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.: Jeff Martin Magician

3 p.m.: Levi Renz & 406 FMX Freestyle Motocross

5 p.m.: Round Robin

6 p.m.: Levi Renz & 406 FMX Freestyle Motocross

7 p.m.: Priscilla Block in Concert — Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

July 29

10 a.m.: Kids Day at the Fair

Corn hole

Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.: Jeff Martin Magician

Pie-Eating Contest

1 p.m. Buyer's Lunch

2 p.m.: Levi Renz & 406 FMX Freestyle Motocross

2:30 p.m.: Cake Auction

3 p.m.: Market Animal Sale

6 p.m.: Levi Renz & 406 FMX Freestyle Motocross

7:30 p.m.: Music from High Ore Road

For more details, go to the fair’s Facebook page or call 406-723-0217.