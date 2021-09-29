Butte-Silver Bow requesting big grant money for homeless initiatives

The objective is to create a system of housing and services to keep people housed and healthy. The combination often results in fewer trips to the emergency room, shelters, mental health facilities and jail, thereby reducing public and private costs.

The effort involves several partners, including Butte-Silver Bow, Action Inc., St. James Healthcare, the Public Housing Authority, the Southwest Montana Community Health Center and other. Many decisions and steps are still pending.

But Byrnes said instead of using or building one large structure with 20 or so units, the partners believe five four-plexes in scattered sites, appropriately zoned, is a better approach.

A final cost analysis on that is nearing completion, she said, but preliminary figures put the cost of each four-plex between $1.5 million to $1.8 million, and they’re seeking enough grant money to pay for one. It could serve as a pilot for the project.

“If we are successful getting this funding and moving forward … we have ideas on how this should flow and how it should be built and what it should look like,” Byrnes said. “We’d love to get that done first, get one built, and understand what we need to tweak on the next one.”