Butte-Silver Bow requesting big grant money for homeless initiatives

Butte-Silver Bow is seeking grant money to provide some permanent housing for the homeless and to make the Butte Rescue Mission safer and more efficient given challenges it has faced due to COVID.
County officials will be submitting applications for those two proposals through the Montana Department of Commerce and more than $10 million in federal money it has available in COVID-response block grants.
The county hasn’t finalized the precise amounts it will request, but it could range from $1.5 million to $1.8 million alone to build one fourplex in a “permanent supportive housing” effort to reduce homelessness in Butte.
The other application could seek $800,000 to $1 million to help the Rescue Mission convert an old warehouse on its East Platinum Street campus into a place for providing safer food and laundry services and expanded programs.
Proposed projects must respond to COVID or help prevent its spread, must benefit those with low to moderate incomes, must aim to reduce homelessness through permenant housing or other means, and can’t duplicate existing programs.
Karen Byrnes, Butte-Silver Bow’s community development director, said the county is working with the Montana Health Care Foundation to analyze COVID’s effect on homelessness here, but initial findings indicate a trend.
“We are seeing a greater number of homeless in our community — folks who are transient who are coming here looking for services and looking for assistance — and we do feel like there is a correlation with that and displacement because of the pandemic,” Byrnes said.
Brayton Erickson, an executive director at the Mission, said there has been about a 20-percent increase in overnight stays at its shelters this year compared to 2020. The pandemic took hold in the U.S. in March 2020.
More people are grappling with anxiety, depression, isolation and other mental health challenges, and for a time, many places providing help for those issues were shut down due to COVID.
The pandemic also has exacerbated a growing affordable housing crisis in some states. There are now more people seeking emergency shelter in Butte who are from other towns or states, Erickson said.
The Mission can accommodate up to 56 people overnight, and last year, it reached capacity about 70 percent of the time.
“This year, it’s about 91 percent capacity,” Erickson said. “It’s getting up there.”
Butte-Silver Bow, like many cities and counties in the U.S., is working to implement “permanent supportive housing” and wrap-around services to help the chronically homeless.
The objective is to create a system of housing and services to keep people housed and healthy. The combination often results in fewer trips to the emergency room, shelters, mental health facilities and jail, thereby reducing public and private costs.
The effort involves several partners, including Butte-Silver Bow, Action Inc., St. James Healthcare, the Public Housing Authority, the Southwest Montana Community Health Center and other. Many decisions and steps are still pending.
But Byrnes said instead of using or building one large structure with 20 or so units, the partners believe five four-plexes in scattered sites, appropriately zoned, is a better approach.
A final cost analysis on that is nearing completion, she said, but preliminary figures put the cost of each four-plex between $1.5 million to $1.8 million, and they’re seeking enough grant money to pay for one. It could serve as a pilot for the project.
“If we are successful getting this funding and moving forward … we have ideas on how this should flow and how it should be built and what it should look like,” Byrnes said. “We’d love to get that done first, get one built, and understand what we need to tweak on the next one.”
The Mission project involves a vacant warehouse that was on land the Christian organization purchased for a new homeless shelter after its previous one — a house on East Second Street — was closed in 2017 because of safety concerns.
The Mission bought and located modular housing units on the site for new shelter operations, with hopes of converting the old warehouse into a place for chapel services and expanded programs, among other things.
The pandemic has presented new challenges and considerations for the warehouse, Erickson said. Given COVID and social distancing protocol, it would mean more space for providing health and dental services on the Mission campus, he said.
Meals are now prepared in the men’s modular shelter, but for COVID safety reasons, there are staggered in-person meal times for shelter residents and to-go sack lunches and dinners are provided to the general public.
If the grant request comes through, the Mission could put a sizable kitchen in the warehouse, provide extra dining space and upgrade laundry facilities, among other things.
The warehouse could also accommodate people during a natural disaster or other emergency situation, Erickson said.
Though nobody attended two public hearings Monday seeking feedback on the proposals, people can still weigh in on those proposals or offer other ideas by contacting Byrnes at 406-497-6467 or by email at kbyrnes@bsb.mt.gov The deadline for that is 5 p.m. Friday.
Availability of the grant money was announced in August and the county only has until Oct. 7 to submit applications.