 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Butte-Silver Bow Republican dinner set for May 13

  • 0

Montana Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras will deliver the keynote address, “Together We Win,” at the Butte-Silver Bow Republican dinner planned for Friday, May 13, at the Copper King Hotel & Convention Center, 4655 Harrison Ave. A no-host social hour will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Butte-style supper at 6:30.

Other speakers will include candidates for Montana’s new Western Congressional District: Al Olszewski, Mary Todd and Ryan Zinke. Current office holders expected to speak include Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, Public Service Commissioner Chairman James Brown, Montana Justice Jim Rice, and Clerk of the Montana Supreme Court Bowen Greenwood.

Sen. Steve Daines and Congressman Matt Rosendale will also deliver messages to the gathering hosted by Master of Ceremonies Cindy Perdue-Dolan.

The April early-bird rate is $40; price increases to $50 in May. Tickets can be purchased at 406TIX.com. For RSVP and sponsorship information, call 406-565-1537 or visit BSBrcc@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US to send more heavy artillery, ammunition and drones to Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News