Butte-Silver Bow Republican dinner set for May 13

Montana Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras will deliver the keynote address, “Together We Win,” at the Butte-Silver Bow Republican dinner planned for Friday, May 13, at the Copper King Hotel & Convention Center, 4655 Harrison Ave. A no-host social hour will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Butte-style supper at 6:30.

Other speakers will include candidates for Montana’s new Western Congressional District: Al Olszewski, Mary Todd and Ryan Zinke. Current office holders expected to speak include Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, Public Service Commissioner Chairman James Brown, Montana Justice Jim Rice, and Clerk of the Montana Supreme Court Bowen Greenwood.

Sen. Steve Daines and Congressman Matt Rosendale will also deliver messages to the gathering hosted by Master of Ceremonies Cindy Perdue-Dolan.

The April early-bird rate is $40; price increases to $50 in May. Tickets can be purchased at 406TIX.com. For RSVP and sponsorship information, call 406-565-1537 or visit BSBrcc@gmail.com.

