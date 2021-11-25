Butte-Silver Bow reports 96 new cases of COVID

Butte-Silver Bow County added 96 new COVID-19 cases during the seven-day period that ended November 21.

That’s according to figures released Wednesday by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department.

The median age of those infected with the respiratory disease was 33. Nearly 18 percent of the cases involved patients 11 years old or younger.

The health department reported Wednesday 60 percent of Butte-Silver Bow’s eligible population has been vaccinated.

The first fatality in the city-county linked to COVID was reported in October 2020. As of the date of the report, 107 deaths have been linked to the disease.

Separately, no cases of influenza have been reported to date in Butte-Silver Bow. Seven confirmed cases have been reported statewide.

