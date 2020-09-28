Butte-Silver Bow reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announces 24 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases were confirmed beginning Thursday, Sept. 24 through mid-day Monday, Sept. 28.

The new cases include:

• four females and two males ages 10-19

• three females and four males in their 20s

• one male in his 30s

• three females in their 40s

• four males in their 50s

• two males in their 60s

• one male in his 80s

The Health Department has determined that eight of the cases are contacts to other cases, four cases are household contacts to other cases, four cases are linked to clusters outside of Butte-Silver Bow, and five cases are community-acquired. How the three other cases were transmitted is under investigation.

The new cases bring to a total 272 COVID-19 cases in Butte-Silver Bow, since the county was informed of its first case March 13. The Health Department is managing 52 active cases. An estimated 163 people in Butte-Silver Bow are currently quarantined and in the process of being tested.

The Health Department’s numbers related to COVID-19 and the map data featured by the state of Montana at times do not exactly match up, as cases are being confirmed quickly and several cases come out of isolation. The state map is located at https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b.

