Butte-Silver Bow reports 16 new virus cases, including 7 at pre-release
Butte-Silver Bow Health Department

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is located at 25 W. Front St.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including a cluster at the pre-release center in Butte.

The cases were confirmed between Wednesday late afternoon and mid-morning Thursday. The new cases include a girl under the age of 10; six males in their teens; a woman in her 20s; two men in their 20s; three men in their 30s; two men in their 40s; and one man in his 50s.

Seven of the cases are part of a cluster of COVID-19 infections connected to the Connections Corrections Program in Butte, according to a press release from the county.

Six of the other new cases are contacts of previously reported cases. The remaining three cases are still under investigation.

The new infections raise the county’s total caseload to 155, of which 39 are active. About 170 people are currently under quarantine and in the process of getting tested.

The county has not yet reported any deaths caused by COVID-19.

Reporter

Kristine de Leon is a reporter for the Montana Standard, her focus in on natural resource stories.

