Butte-Silver Bow releases cold Silver Lake water into drought-ravaged Clark Fork River

Many projects are vying for NRDP settlement money, including restoration of the upper Clark Fork, scarred by historic mining. Leone said the NRDP money is being used appropriately in the Silver Lake agreement.

"I think this is the right source. As part of the Natural Resource Damage Program there is a fund that's dedicated purely to flow. There are funds set aside for this type of project,” he said.

He also recognized that Silver Lake water is controversial — some want all of the water to stay in the county, while some in Anaconda-Deer Lodge question Butte Silver Bow’s ownership of the water altogether, he said.

Industrial users — REC Silicon, NorthWestern Energy and especially Montana Resources — rely on Silver Lake water as well.

Mark Thompson, vice president of environmental affairs at Montana Resources, said there was enough water to go around in this instance, and the company facilitated the release a few days before the county commissioners approved it.

“There was an urgent need. We think it's a good deal, and we put our money where our mouth is on that," he said. “The industrial uses are important to the community, but when water’s available, let's go for it. Let's do what's good for the environment.”