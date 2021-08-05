Butte-Silver Bow releases cold Silver Lake water into drought-ravaged Clark Fork River

Under desperate circumstances, Butte-Silver Bow County is once again releasing Silver Lake water into Warm Springs Creek and the upper Clark Fork River.
Flows in the upper Clark Fork have reached historic lows during this summer’s drought, trickling below 10 cubic feet per second this week at Racetrack, halfway between Anaconda and Deer Lodge.
The release began on Aug. 2 and Butte-Silver Bow, Montana Resources and the state closed the final agreement on Aug. 4. Water will flow from Silver Lake, just east of Georgetown Lake, at 32 cubic feet per second continuously for 45 days.
Alex Leone, restoration coordinator with the Clark Fork Coalition, said the much-needed cold water has already made its way as far as Deer Lodge.
Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher celebrated the deal.
“Butte-Silver Bow worked hard to partner with the State and stakeholders on this project amid such challenging drought conditions,” he said. “We recognized the emergency, and Butte-Silver Bow is proud to help with the release of available water and capacity to help address this difficult situation.”
The county released water from Silver Lake into the upper Clark Fork for the first time in 2017. Conservation groups including Trout Unlimited offered technical assistance on the project, and Montana’s Natural Resource Damage Program paid the county $20,466 for two weeks of pumping.
Those funds came from the state’s Superfund settlement with the Atlantic Richfield Company, the final owner of the historic Butte and Anaconda mining and smelting operations which polluted the waterways.
The NRDP is paying the bill again, up to $257,600 for this year’s project.
Conservation groups are again partnering in the effort, including Trout Unlimited, the Clark Fork Coalition and the Watershed Restoration Coalition.
Gov. Greg Gianforte issued his support of the agreement in a press release.
“Thanks to the swift action and cooperation among the state, Butte-Silver Bow, and stakeholders, these agreements will help mitigate the drought’s impact on our waterways and treasured Montana fisheries in the Clark Fork,” Gianforte said.
The historic drought arrived several years into a steep decline in the brown trout population across southwest Montana rivers, with the upper Clark Fork struggling perhaps most of all.
On Jul. 22, a coalition of outfitters and conservation groups called on Gianforte to assemble a cold-water fisheries task force to address the problem. The day he received the letter, the Montana Standard asked the governor if he would consider the idea, and his press secretary, Brooke Stroyke, issued a noncommittal response.
Many projects are vying for NRDP settlement money, including restoration of the upper Clark Fork, scarred by historic mining. Leone said the NRDP money is being used appropriately in the Silver Lake agreement.
"I think this is the right source. As part of the Natural Resource Damage Program there is a fund that's dedicated purely to flow. There are funds set aside for this type of project,” he said.
He also recognized that Silver Lake water is controversial — some want all of the water to stay in the county, while some in Anaconda-Deer Lodge question Butte Silver Bow’s ownership of the water altogether, he said.
Industrial users — REC Silicon, NorthWestern Energy and especially Montana Resources — rely on Silver Lake water as well.
Mark Thompson, vice president of environmental affairs at Montana Resources, said there was enough water to go around in this instance, and the company facilitated the release a few days before the county commissioners approved it.
“There was an urgent need. We think it's a good deal, and we put our money where our mouth is on that," he said. “The industrial uses are important to the community, but when water’s available, let's go for it. Let's do what's good for the environment.”
Sister Mary Jo McDonald was an organizer in the lawsuit against Montana Resources founder Dennis Washington and Butte Water Company that won Silver Lake for the county in 1996.
However, McDonald, a long-time advocate for the restoration of upper Silver Bow Creek in Butte, doesn’t support using Silver Lake to augment the Clark Fork via Warm Springs Creek.
She said NRDP should focus more funds on the source of contamination — Butte’s mining mess, and the headwaters of Silver Bow Creek below the Berkeley Pit.
“And then we'll figure out how we can help him them with Silver Lake water,” she said, “because Silver Lake belongs to the people of Butte.”
Leone said the deal is a good one, and hopes the county and other stakeholders will ultimately form a long-term agreement as well. The agreement, he said, came together pretty late in the drought, and he would like to see a mechanism in place to activate a release earlier in the future.
"We would have loved to see this water a month ago,” he said. "A lot of us are hopeful that this agreement will mature into something a little bit longer lasting.”