The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives at 17 W. Quartz St., will continue its Brown Bag Lunch series at noon Wednesday, July 26, with a presentation by Kaleb Scarberry about the volcanic activity that shaped Butte’s landscape.

Scarberry is a field geologist/petrologist with primary interests in igneous processes, including volcanic deposits and ore formation. He has worked at the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology for 10 years. His work involves geologic mapping, rock sampling and bulk geochemistry and geochronology for quadrangle-scale field studies.

Guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Coffee and water will be provided. Brown Bag Lunches are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. For more details, call the Archives at 406-782-3280.