Butte-Silver Bow commissioners approved a $174 million budget Tuesday night that includes a 4% pay raise for most county employees and earmarks nearly $23 million in federal funds for major water, sewer and stormwater projects.

The $174 million in authorized spending is virtually the same as the budget that expired on June 30, but this year, some homeowners could see up to a 2% increase in property taxes for local government.

That’s driven largely by big increases in residential market values as determined by the state Department of Revenue. The real-estate boom drove up home prices in much of Montana over the past two years.

County officials say they substantially lowered the number of mills levied and took other steps to mitigate a median 35% jump in residential values here, and their proposed budget limits tax increases on homeowners to 2%.

Officials with Butte School District 1, the largest by far in Butte-Silver Bow County, say they were also cognizant of increased assessments and took steps to mitigate them.

Still, the tax bill for a house in the district that went up 35% in market value will go up about 11% under the budget Butte Schools trustees approved last week.

As an example, a 35% jump in market value on a $200,000 house means it is worth $270,000 now. Its tax bill for Butte Schools, which includes the high school, will go from $590.11 last year to $655.70 now — an 11.1% increase.

“The district decreased the amount of levied dollars by almost $500,000,” Kevin Patrick, business director at Butte Schools, said Wednesday. “I don’t believe we could have done more without affecting services. We are already operating on a bare-bones budget.”

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners approved the county budget on an 8-2 vote Tuesday night. A few voiced concerns about the direction of the Community Enrichment Department and money for one position that could go unfilled was shifted to a reserve account, but that was the only last-minute change.

The budget authorizes up to $174 million in spending from all revenue sources, including federal, state and local tax dollars and customer payments for sewer, water and landfill operations. Rates for those services were not raised.

The $23 million in federal money for water, sewer and stormwater upgrades was also included in last year’s budget. The projects are still pending so the money was carried over to this year’s spending plan, which runs through June 30, 2024.

Another $4.4 million in federal funds for the Silver Lake water system and $7.9 million for a road-construction project for Roosevelt Drive also were carried over.

New capital expenses include $2.2 million in federal funds to purchase the old National Guard armory complex and $1 million to pay for two 26-passenger transit buses. The latter required a $135,000 local match.

Staffing accounts for 29% of the total budget and most county employees will get a 4% increase in salary plus an additional $30 per month toward health insurance contributions. Overall, costs for salaries and benefits increased by $1.7 million.

The budget funds one new part-time position for an indexing clerk and two new full-time positions: a custodian and a second adult misdemeanor probation officer, the latter funded with local marijuana tax revenue.

Operating and maintenance expenses are up, in part due to continued inflation. It is the driving factor behind a $150,000 increase in jail costs and $150,000 more for chemicals used at the wastewater plant, officials say.

The budget steers $100,000 in federal money to support the Butte Rescue Mission’s emergency shelter. County Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher backed the move but says voters should decide if future appropriations for the Mission are warranted.

The budget includes $1 million in additional funding for road improvements and $1.8 million in stormwater improvements in the Holland and Alaska streets area funded with reclamation dollars.

County officials say they took significant steps to mitigate their budget’s impact on homeowners hit with higher assessments from the state this year.

Even with its 2% limit on residential increases, the county is projected to take in $29.3 million in overall property tax revenue — $3.5 million less than it did last year. Revenue from gross proceeds — primarily taxes that Montana Resources pays — also is down.

Although the median increase in assessed values in Butte-Silver Bow County was 35%, increases are all over the board depending on home sales prices in various neighborhoods and other factors.

But if a house jumped in value from $100,000 to $135,000, its tax bill tied solely to local government would go from $540 last year to $550.40 under the new budget, an increase of 2%.

A 35% jump in market value on a $160,740 house in Butte last year would increase its worth to $217,000 now. Its tax bill tied solely to local government would be $884.71, an increase of $16.71, or 2%.

For Butte Schools (elementary and high school levies combined), the tax bill on a house worth $100,000 last year was $295.06. If the house value increased by 35%, the tax bill tied to the school budget this year will be $327.94, an increase of 11.14%.

The state also levies property taxes and those will go up under higher residential assessments, too.