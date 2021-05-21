Butte-Silver Bow parking department is on the move

Butte-Silver Bow’s parking operations are getting a headquarters change, a new ticketing system and an updated ordinance.

The small department has been under the auspices of Community Development since 2014, but will be under oversight of the county’s Community Enrichment Department starting June 1. As a result, they will move their office from the courthouse to the Health Department building at 25 W Front St., which shares space with Community Enrichment.

Parking rules and policies will not change as a result of the restructuring, and citizens will still be able to pay their fines at the courthouse, though they may have to do so at a drop box or judge’s office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The five-member Butte-Silver Bow Parking Commission oversees three enforcement officers who are responsible for issuing tickets and fines, walking the Uptown two-hour zones and enforcing the county’s other parking rules.

The vast majority of patrolling and ticketing is done Uptown — not to make money but to keep vehicles moving along so there are spaces for parking and visiting stores, restaurants and other businesses. That is not changing under the new structure.