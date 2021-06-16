Butte-Silver Bow looking for potential jurors

Hundreds of Butte-Silver Bow residents are receiving postcards as potential jurors for District Court trials over the next year.

Clerk of Courts Tom Powers sent out 2,400 printed notifications to residents on Tuesday asking them to respond to questionnaires electronically if possible, and said Wednesday that some folks have already done that.

Montana law requires a response, but people can go to a county web address listed on the postcard and complete and submit a questionnaire electronically on qualifications for jury service. They can also fill out an affidavit on why they cannot serve. The postcards include a phone number to call if there are any questions.

They can also request Powers’ office send them printed questionnaires and affidavit forms they can return by mail or in person. Some people, especially seniors, don’t know how or are simply uncomfortable using computers and other devices that provide internet access.

The jury pool is for trials that could take place anytime from July 1 through June 30 next year.

The notifications are not a summons to appear for a trial. When and if a juror is selected for that, they will receive a date and time to appear as well as other instructions.

