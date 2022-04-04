Butte-Silver Bow leaders raise concerns about Blacktail Creek Project; updates given on Parrot Tailings Project

There was much to talk about Thursday night at the first in-person meeting of the Butte Natural Resource Damage Restoration Council in about two years.

The two biggest topics presented at the meeting were the Blacktail Creek Riparian Actions and an update on phase two of the Parrot Tailings Waste Removal Project.

Blacktail Creek Concerns

The $20.5 million Blacktail Creek Remediation was put under the purview of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality in 2020 under a consent decree. The Blacktail Creek Project Manager Will George presented on the project’s status at the meeting, and received an earful from Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher and a couple of BNRC board members.

“It seems to me a lot of time has been wasted,” said Jon Sesso, board member and former Superfund coordinator in Butte. Sesso wanted to know why the DEQ is starting the Blacktail Creek project now when the Consent Decree was signed in 2020.

“I’m just curious about what happened in 2021,” he said. George said he couldn’t fully answer that question because he started with the DEQ in late 2021, and couldn’t speak to what happened before that.

Sesso also wanted to know why the data gap analysis wasn’t going to be started until this winter, and why it couldn’t start during this spring and summer. George explained that there are many plans that need to be submitted and approved by the EPA before the data gap analysis testing can begin and the report can be completed.

The data gap analysis refers to the part of the project where the contractor investigates and makes a report of what information is missing before the project can start the design and construction phases. This information includes the extent of the waste in the area, the amount of de-watering required during construction, and how to work around certain pieces of civil infrastructure like the interstate to the south of the site.

At the end of the questions from the board and public, Carolina Balliew, federal Superfund section supervisor, said that a lot of what happened during 2021 was internal planning within the DEQ and not “public-facing.” She also said there was some turnover during the year, and it took some time to hire George and get him up to speed.

Gallagher said he agreed with Sesso and had concerns of his own. He said he reached out to George and others at the Montana DEQ via email earlier this week asking why local firms such as Pioneer Technical Services and Water and Environmental Technologies weren’t chosen to conduct the data gap analysis of Blacktail Creek, and never got a response.

George explained that per state procurement laws, the DEQ can choose up to three contractors to do the data gap analysis according to criteria of knowledge, skills, ability and availability. The top three candidates were Hydrometrics Inc. in Helena, Haley & Aldrich in Missoula, and Spectrum Engineering and Environmental in Billings. Ultimately George said he chose Spectrum Engineering to conduct the data gap analysis.

“I have to answer to the public about the monies that are being spent,” Gallagher said. “And I’m having a hard time that I never got a response from you or anybody on this project.” He pointed out that Spectrum Engineering didn’t have the equipment required to do the work and was having to rent it, which will cost the project money.

Balliew apologized for the lack of response, explaining that she was out of the office for a couple of days.

Board member John McKee echoed Gallagher’s comments.

“The environmental engineering companies in this town literally wrote the book on Superfund cleanup in the basin, and the companies you’ve hired have learned from what these people actually invented, engineered and figured out,” McKee said. “And so I think there’s going to be some surprise in this community when people have to answer to why a local firm wasn’t chosen, not because a local firm should be chosen, but because they wrote the book on how to do it.”

When it comes time to do the construction work associated with the project, which most likely won’t start until 2024, Balliew said the project will go out to bid, and a local firm could possibly be chosen for that.

Project Budgets

Gallagher asked George if the DEQ has an estimate for what the entire project will cost, and George said he didn’t at this time, but there was an estimate for the data gap analysis, which is $358,602.39.

Jim Ford, environmental science specialist at the Natural Resource Damage Program, presented an update on the Parrot Tailings project, the first phase of which started in 2018.

The newest thing he shared at the meeting was the budget of the Parrot Tailings project, which he said hadn’t been presented yet.

He explained that the Parrot Tailings project received $16.5 million from the Upper Clark Fork River Basin Aquatic and Terrestrial Restoration Plan, $15.3 million from the Butte Area One Restoration Plan, and $5.2 million from the Butte-Silver Bow Groundwater Restoration Plan.

Although not set in stone, Ford said the project expects to have $5 million to $7 million left over from the project $37 million pot, of which 51% will go to the Upper Clark Fork Restoration Plan, 35% will go to the Butte Area One Restoration Plan and 14% will go to the Butte-Silver Bow Groundwater Restoration plan.

Although the Blacktail Creek Remediation is in the very early stages and the DEQ can’t yet anticipate how much will be left over, the first million dollars that are left over will go to the Match Fund for Future Lined Creek Channel, as decided by Gov. Greg Gianforte. The money remaining after that will be allocated to the three restoration projects in the same way as money left over in the Parrot Tailings project.

Sesso said that he expects a lot of money to be left over from the $20.5 million allotted to the remediation of the Blacktail Creek site, which spans about two acres. “The cost of this project shouldn’t even be one-third of that amount.” Sesso said. “And even if you do spend that one third, I think you should have plenty of money.”

Sesso was Butte-Silver Bow’s planning director for 26 years before retiring in 2017, but he stayed on as Superfund coordinator through 2020. He oversaw Superfund issues and negotiations here for years and also represented Butte in the Legislature from 2005 to 2020, the last eight as Democrat Senate minority leader.

Other Parrot Tailings Updates

Other things Ford shared at the meeting was that the project’s clean backfill source, which was going to be clean overburden, was changed to the lunchroom backfill borrow site. This was because the original backfill “didn’t meet their backfill requirements.”

He went on to say that because the backfill was near the site, not only will the contractor for the project save money, but it will save more than 136,000 cubic yards being hauled through Butte, which equals almost 20,000 haul truck trips through town. He said these trips are the thing the NRDP was hoping to reduce the most.

Ford also brought pieces of the material that will be used for the evapotranspiration covers for the project. “This will be the first of its kind modern mine waste cap in Butte which will allow for multiple land uses as well as much more robust vegetation including trees and shrubs,” he said in an email.

He said at the meeting that the cover system, which will need about 90,000 cubic yards of material, will cost 90 cents a yard for the first 50,000 yards and 50 cents a yard for all the yards thereafter. It will cover about 18 acres of wastes, Ford said near the end of his presentation.

Ford also provided an updated project schedule, and said if it stays on the timeline it should be wrapped up by the end of 2023, Ford said.

