Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement attempting to locate missing woman
Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement attempting to locate missing woman

Jamie Ann Spurzem

Spurzem

The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Jamie Ann Spurzem, a 32-year-old white female, 5 foot 1, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Jamie is experiencing a mental health crisis and has left her home. It is unknown where she might be headed at this time. There is concern for her welfare. If you have any information on Jamie’s location, please call the Butte-Silver Bow LEA at 406 497-1120 or call 911. 

