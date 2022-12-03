Butte-Silver Bow Health Department sees spike in flu cases, recommends vaccines

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is seeing a rise in flu cases and other respiratory illnesses in the community.

"We are seeing an early spike in seasonal flu cases this year" reports Amanda Marinovich, epidemiologist at the Health Department, "which may mean the flu season will be challenging for the community over the holidays and throughout winter."

Health department staff recommends getting flu and COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination for respiratory illnesses to protect yourself and family members and to ensure the healthcare system does not get overwhelmed. Young children and older adults are especially vulnerable to hospitalization and severe illness related to respiratory viruses.

Marinovich added that preventing the spread of illness can be as simple as staying home when you are not feeling well, washing hands regularly, covering coughs and sneezes and good nutrition.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available in local medical offices and pharmacies. The B-SB Health Department staff will be at community events offering bivalent boosters of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Bivalent boosters offer protection from the original virus and omicron variants. For residents who have not had Pfizer or Moderna primary series in the past, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering NovaVax, a protein subunit vaccine.

Call your healthcare provider, pharmacy or the Health Department to get vaccinated. The Health Department can be reached at 406-497-5020.