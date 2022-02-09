Butte-Silver Bow Health Department reports five more COVID-19 deaths

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department reported Wednesday that five more people have died from the effects of COVID-19. The tally of COVID-19-related deaths in the city-county since the pandemic began is now 123.

The health department said the people who died ranged in age from 37 to 99. Each became ill in December, before the omicron wave, the department said.

Meanwhile, the omicron wave appears to be on the decline, with cases for the week of Jan. 31 through Feb. 6 totaling 224, roughly half of the previous week, according to the department.

Last month, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department said omicron was "spreading like wildfire" and cases were rising so quickly that the contract tracing process could not keep up.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the omicron symptoms resemble the common cold — cough and congestion, a runny nose, night sweats, fatigue and a sore or scratchy throat, and like the common cold, omicron is highly contagious.

The county has received home tests to distribute to those who need them. The tests are currently available on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall. Each household is allowed one box per week. Each box contains two tests, along with instructions for use and how to report a positive test.

The department said that moving forward people who test positive will soon receive a text message providing a link to a survey that will complete the interview, rather than doing it over the phone.

