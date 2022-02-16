Butte-Silver Bow Health Department reports 135 COVID-19 cases

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department reported Wednesday 135 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week of Feb. 7-Feb. 13. The seven-day average for the previous week was 19.71, or 56.34 per 100,000. Community transmission remains high, according to Amanda Marinovich, the county epidemiologist. The Centers for Disease Control listed the positivity rate for the county as 11.22%. No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday, and the number of fatalities since the pandemic began is 123.

The county last week received home tests to distribute to those who need them. Each box contains two tests, along with instructions for use and how to report a positive test.

The department said last week that moving forward people who test positive will soon receive a text message providing a link to a survey that will complete the interview, rather than doing it over the phone.

