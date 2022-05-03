Butte-Silver Bow Health Department heads wildfire smoke health response plan

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency and several community members, is leading the Butte-Silver Bow County Public Health Response for Wildfire Smoke Event Plan.

John Rolich, environmental health director of the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, said the department was approached by EPA’s Office of Research and Development in February 2021, and asked if it’d like to create a plan to respond to the wildfire smoke in Butte Silver-Bow and its adverse health effects.

“And of course, we said yes,” Rolich said. “Because it’s needed. It’s a public health issue.”

The plan, he said, is a living document that will evolve with time and is meant to be “proactive” instead of “reactionary.” It focuses on education, how to get the information to homeless and low-income populations, and eventually helping people with resources and enhancing air-quality monitoring.

Five things the report wants the public to know include the health impacts of wildfire smoke, where to go to find understandable information on air quality, how to make a plan for a clean air room or where to find cleaner indoor air. It also wants people to know to reduce time outside, and other ways people can protect themselves including using recirculation in the car, making their own air filter and wearing a mask while outdoors.

Wildfire smoke contains very small particulate matter that travels deep into the lungs and can be dangerous. Health effects from particulate matter in wildfire smoke can cause a lot of problems, including but not limited to reduced lung function and exacerbation of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, Thompson said.

The smoke is not healthy for anyone, but it can be particularly damaging to vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, people with underlying health conditions, pregnant women, outdoor workers and homeless people.

According to Rolich and the plan’s lead sanitarian, Jackie Thompson, a large part of Butte-Silver Bow’s population falls into the “vulnerable” category.

The Butte-Silver Bow 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment reports that 19.1% of the county lives below the poverty line, about 39% have three or more chronic health conditions, and 33.4% suffer from respiratory illnesses, Thompson said.

To make sure all populations were represented, Rolich said he and Thompson tried to get people from places like the Butte 4Cs and The Springs to be part of the committee to make the plans.

They also have people on the committee from Montana Tech and the Forest Service, among others.

Rolich said the committee wants to make the report and understandable information as accessible to the public as possible, including those who don’t have internet access. He said the committee is trying to partner with organizations like the Butte Rescue Mission and the food bank to get them the information so they can disseminate it to the populations they serve.

People can also find this information at https://co.silverbow.mt.us/3239/Montana-Wildfire-Smoke-Information.

The committee also wants to work with these organizations to give M-95 masks to their populations so they can protect themselves from wildfire smoke if they can’t get inside.

For those who do have access to the indoors, the plan recommends creating a clean air space with an air filter, preferably in a designated room with an air filter that has the capacity for a space the size of the chosen room.

People who cannot afford an air filter can make an at-home air filter using a fan made after 2013 and a furnace filter that is MERV (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value) 13 or higher. There are instructions available in the plan and on the website on how to make the air filter.

Thompson also said the committee wants to have an air filter loan-out program in the future.

Rolich said the health department set up air monitors at The Springs, the Butte Rescue Mission and the Butte Head Start to check the quality of the air in more vulnerable places. He also said the committee wants to set up air monitors at different places in the city that people can go to and check what the quality of the air is in the area.

“Since we’ve started this, we’ve actually had a lot of people, a lot of other counties, reach out to us hoping to expand what we’re doing into their county and hopefully go statewide with it,” Thompson said.

May 2 through May 6 is recognized as 2022 Air Quality Awareness Week. Rolich said while they would like to make the plan public during this time, it will most likely be finalized the following week.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.