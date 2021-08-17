Butte-Silver Bow Health Department confirms COVID-19-related death

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Tuesday confirmed another fatality related to the COVID-19 virus. The death is the county’s 88th since the COVID-19 event began in Butte-Silver Bow in March 2020.

The fatality comes in the midst of a resurgence of cases in the county and Montana as a whole. For the epidemiological week of Aug. 7-Aug. 13, 62 COVID-19 cases were newly confirmed in Butte-Silver Bow. That averages into 8.85 newly confirmed cases daily.

The Health Department confirmed an additional 29 cases over the weekend and into Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday morning, the department was reporting 65 active cases. Age ranges for the active cases were 1 to 91. Median age of those cases was 33.5.

As of Tuesday morning, five people confirmed as positive with COVID-19 were hospitalized at St. James Healthcare, four of them residents of Butte-Silver Bow. One of the five was in the hospital’s intensive care unit and on a ventilator. None of the hospitalized individuals were vaccinated.

“We continue to message to people to get vaccinated,” Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Tuesday.