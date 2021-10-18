Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announces 134 active COVID-19 cases

Going into Monday evening, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department was reporting 134 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
According to Health Officer Karen Sullivan, for the epidemiological week of Oct. 9-15, the county saw 126 cases newly confirmed, which averages to 18 cases daily. This past weekend saw 19 new cases added; an additional seven cases were added Monday going into the late afternoon.
Median age for the epi-week was 38.
Of the 134 active cases going into Monday evening, 25 were age 17 or younger, with 20 of those individuals ineligible to be vaccinated because they’re younger than age 12.
As of Monday, the Health Department was reporting a test positivity rate of 11.14%. The epartment was also reporting, as of Monday morning, 57.15 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.
The Harvard Global Health Institute says that communities sustaining more than 25 cases per 100,000 population should be implementing mitigation measures, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.
Sixty-five percent of eligible Butte-Silver Bow residents are fully vaccinated, putting the county at No. 2 in the state for vaccination rate, behind Missoula County, which is at 66%.
WHERE TO GET TESTED
Those seeking a COVID-19 test may call Southwest Montana Community Health Center at 723-4075.
Drive-through testing is also available with an order from a provider through St. James Healthcare's Outpatient Laboratory Services. Testing occurs near the St. James Healthcare Foundation building on weekdays at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Testing is also available to all community members through the Butte Native Wellness Center, 55 E. Galena, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays and Fridays. Testing may be coordinated at 782-0461.
Nova Health Urgent Care at 3545 Harrison is also offering COVID-19 tests. The clinic may be reached at 430-1034.
The Montana Technological University community – faculty, staff and students – is asked to seek testing through orediggerrx@mtech.edu.
Testing is also available at select area pharmacies, and home tests are now available over the counter.
Those testing positive at home can seek guidance from the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department at 497-5008 or 497-5041.
In regard to COVID-19 vaccinations, vaccines are widely available with community clinics planned as follows:
• Tuesday, Oct. 19, Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (use west-side entrance)
• Wednesday, Oct. 20, Butte Civic Center, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition to the community clinics, vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.
In regard to COVID-19 booster shots, the CDC recommends that:
• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings 18 years or older should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series;
• People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series;
• People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer at least six months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks; and
• People ages 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings may receive a booster shot of Pfizer at least six months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is awaiting federal guidance regarding Moderna and J&J booster doses. COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 will be discussed Oct. 26 before an FDA panel.