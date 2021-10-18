Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announces 134 active COVID-19 cases

In addition to the community clinics, vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.

In regard to COVID-19 booster shots, the CDC recommends that:

• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings 18 years or older should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series;

• People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer primary series;

• People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer at least six months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks; and

• People ages 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings may receive a booster shot of Pfizer at least six months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is awaiting federal guidance regarding Moderna and J&J booster doses. COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 will be discussed Oct. 26 before an FDA panel.

