Butte-Silver Bow has two additional COVID fatalities

Amanda Marinovich

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announced Tuesday two additional COVID-19 deaths in Butte-Silver Bow: an individual in their 50s, the other in their 70s.

The county currently has 71 active cases of COVID-19, with 20% of those cases ages 11 and younger. Median age for all active cases is 35.

According to epidemiologist Amanda Marinovich, Butte-Silver Bow has a test positivity rate of 3.95 percent and a 7-day average of 36.33 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

The number of cases per week continues to decline, with 77 cases for the previous epi week.

However, Butte-Silver Bow’s transmission rate remains high. It is recommended that we continue to use mitigation strategies such as mask-wearing and social distancing when in public spaces.

Because the eligible population is now larger due to the approval of the pediatric vaccine, the county’s percentage of fully immunized individuals dropped from 66% to 60%. However, the number of individuals getting vaccinated continues to grow.

The Health Department will be holding vaccine clinics on the following days:

—Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Health Department from 4:30 to 7 p.m., pediatrics, ages 5-11

—Friday, Nov. 20 at the Butte Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., pediatrics, ages 5-11 as well as boosters for eligible adults

—Monday, Nov. 22 at the Health Department 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., pediatrics, ages 5-11

—Tuesday, Nov. 23 at the Health Department, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., boosters for eligible adults 

