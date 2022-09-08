Butte-Silver Bow gets $3 million grant for Silver Lake water system improvements

Butte-Silver Bow Public Works Department was awarded a $3,015,693 grant from the Economic Development Administration to improve the Silver Lake Water System.

“This EDA grant is part of the American Rescue Plan Act Water System Improvements Project,'' Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said in a press release. "The total project cost of these improvements for Phase 1 is $3,769,616. BSB’s match on this project is $353,923 which will be funded with SARTA grant funds and will have no impact to the local taxpayers,” he added.

“The announcement of this grant is critically important to upgrading the aging infrastructure at Silver Lake and the Ramsay pump station,'' Gallagher said.

The system supports Montana Resources and Montana Connections Industrial Park, and will allow the county to meet the needs of the industrial sector. This EDA investment supports the construction of four key improvements to the SLWS that provides water for mining and other industrial purposes in Butte-Silver Bow.

Having a reliable water source for current and future industrial users of the Silver Lake System will help promote Butte-Silver Bow as a community that is poised for economic growth in the industrial sector, Gallagher said.

The four main improvements to this project are:

1. TIFID/Ramsay Pump Station Improvements

The replacement of the Ramsay Pump Station would be accomplished by adding onto the adjacent TIFID Pump Station facility and combining the facilities. The expanded TIFID booster station will have the ability to deliver water to both the TIFID District and Montana Resources during periods of high demand.

2. Flow Measurement

The proposed improvements to the SLWS instrumentation and flow measurement primarily consist of adding new lake level and flow measurement locations along with the automation of data collection at both the new and existing instruments. Automation of data collection will consist of adding satellite, wireless, or landline telemetry to each measurement location which will automatically transmit data at programmed intervals to provide data at frequencies needed to operate the system.

3. Silver Lake East Dam Outlet Upgrades

This component consists of separating the pump and gravity outlets, so they discharge through the dam at two separate locations. It also includes constructing a new gravity outlet that would have an intake invert elevation of approximately 6,422. This new gravity outlet would be located along the same alignment as an abandoned outlet.

4. Silver Lake Pump Station

Replacement of the two 250 hp pump motors, install variable frequency drives to gain operational range and efficiency, and repair/replace the damaged intake pipe will ensure that water can be provided for needed industrial water demands.