Even as Butte-Silver Bow was abandoning underground fuel tanks used to fill up county vehicles from a single location, officials knew they’d probably return to something similar down the road.

The savings they get by purchasing gasoline and diesel in bulk is too good to pass up, so two 15,000-gallon, above-ground tanks will be installed at the new county shops this summer.

That means most of the county’s 400 or so vehicles will start filling up there instead of Towns Pump stations, where employees use a fuel-card system to pay. The county switched to that system in early 2021.

The fuel-card system has worked well, officials say, but buying in bulk will save the county and its taxpayers about $145,000 annually.

“We were not really ever comfortable with the card system,” said Butte-Silver Bow Budget Director Danette Gleason. “We didn’t get the discounts that were available to us by doing bulk purchases so we weren’t ever going to stay with it for a long period of time.”

The county got per-gallon rebates using the card system but they decreased significantly after the first year. And even with those factored in, the county would have saved about $144,000 and $138,000 respectively through bulk purchases the past two years, Gleason says, and those are conservative estimates.

For years, the county’s vehicles — including police cars, fire engines, public works trucks and others — fueled up at the county maintenance shops next to the Civic Center. There were large underground tanks there and the county got big discounts buying in bulk.

The old shops, including the fuel tanks, were abandoned two years ago as part of a multi-year project to remove polluted mine waste from areas around the Civic Center. There’s a newer shops complex off of Beef Trail Road near the Copper Mountain Sports Complex.

As part of the transition, the county partnered with Town Pump and WEX Bank and moved to an electronic fuel-card system. County vehicles can fill up at any Town Pump and all transactions are detailed and tracked.

The county’s vehicles use about 10,000 gallons of gasoline and 10,000 gallons of diesel each month.

In the five years leading up to 2021, the county spent an average of $565,000 annually on fuel. Gasoline prices surged in 2021, were above $4 per gallon for months, and have mostly stayed above $3 per gallon the past two years.

In fiscal year 2022, the county’s fuel tab jumped to $810,273. The cost is already close to $633,000 in the first eight months of this 2023 fiscal year, with four months to go — all the more reason to return to bulk, competitive purchases, officials say.

There are some hefty one-time expenses associated with the new tanks, including their price tag and installation. The tab for all that is $432,867 — the low bid that Nwestco of Kalispell submitted and the county accepted.

That cost includes an $80,000 system that, like the WEX system, tracks fill-ups, usage per vehicle and other details. But the savings from bulk purchases should cover the total costs within three years.

Public Works Director Mark Neary said it costs less to install above-ground tanks than underground ones but county crews must still do some site-preparation work before the new tanks go up.

The prep work will require warmer weather but if things go as planned, the tanks should be installed and become operational sometime this summer, he said. Great Falls has above-ground tanks and Neary has been there to check them out.

He said the tanks Butte is getting are “double walled” with concrete between the walls, so any punctures from the inside or out should not affect the second wall. It is also easier to inspect above-ground tanks than underground ones, he said.