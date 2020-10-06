Butte-Silver Bow focuses on Manufacturing Month

Throughout October, Butte-Silver Bow City/County, Butte Local Development Corp., Montana Connections Business Development Park, and the Butte Chamber of Commerce will be highlighting innovative manufacturing businesses, hosting community calls with manufacturers, and partnering with educational institutions to bring awareness to students who are considering a field in manufacturing.

As US manufacturers seek to fill high-skill, high-tech, and high-paying jobs over the next decade, Manufacturing Month helps show the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors to students, parents, teachers and community leaders.

In Butte-Silver Bow, manufacturing industry jobs represent an estimated 822 employees, roughly half of the total manufacturing jobs in southwest Montana at 1,691 employees, according to a news release from Cassandra Sunell, marketing director, Butte Local Development Corp. While the skills and scope of the manufacturing industry as a whole are broad, the average wage of manufacturing workers is roughly $48,407 in Butte-Silver Bow and the industry average continues to see growth.

The Butte-Silver Bow community boasts its reputable manufacturing businesses as having a global impact while being humbly local, the news release said. Many of their products affect our everyday lives, for example, companies such as Montana Precision Products provide specialized cast-welding to engine cooling systems for Boeing, Resodyn Corporation manufactures acoustic mixing technology that is used in commercial products such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals used by the military, Headframe Spirits Manufacturing manufactures distillation equipment that is used to distill spirits around the world, and REC Silicon is one of the world’s largest producers of silicon materials for the electronics industry, which is largely used in consumer electronics such as smartphones and LED televisions.

