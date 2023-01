Butte-Silver Bow firefighters responded to a fully engulfed garage fire at 5 p.m. Thursday at a home on the corner of Oregon Avenue and Dewey Boulevard in Butte. A firefighter at the scene said the owner was working on a classic car and the battery must have sparked, causing the fire. The owner suffered smoke inhalation. NorthWestern Energy’s electric service crew was called to the scene. No injuries or significant damage to the home were reported.