The venue is a hit but kids and animals are stealing the show at the Butte-Silver Bow County Fair.

4-H kids of all ages spent months or more raising lambs, pigs, cows and steers — and ducks, rabbits and chickens, too — and their hard work was on display at the Original Mineyard in Butte this weekend.

Some came away with blue ribbons or better, some did not, but all got applause at some point. The animals had nice, temporary tent digs and everyone had fabulous views of Butte and the Summit Valley below.

Eleven-year-old Hazel Butori and her cow, a 2-year-old Charolais-Angus cross named Chocolate Chip, won a grand champion ribbon. Lots of work went into it.

“You have to get the food and water they need, make sure it has proper bedding,” Butori, who lives near Fairmont, said Friday. “It has to have shade from the sun and a place to sleep. We have to walk them every day.”

She liked the Original more than the Vigilante Saddle Club rodeo grounds on the Flat, where the fair had been held the past several years.

“You’ve just got more space and more people are coming,” she said. “Last year, there weren’t a lot of people. You see a lot more people here today.”

The fair kicked off Thursday and resumed Friday, first with a livestock show. Levi Renz and other freestyle motorcycle riders did flips and stunts later Friday and country singer Priscilla Block was to perform in concert Friday night.

Numerous events were set Saturday, including more starring kids and animals, and Butte-based band High Ore Road was scheduled to play Saturday night.

Lots of folks took in the livestock show Friday, and many said they loved the new location.

They included Kellie Kahtani, the MSU Extension agent for Silver Bow County, who played a big role in organizing the event.

“The venue has been amazing,” Kahtani said Friday. “It’s one of those places people look to so they’re coming in and checking things out. We’ve got a lot going on.

“We had a huge crowd here last night when the kids were doing their showmanship classes,” she said. “There were lots of members of the community who came out, even with that rain storm that came through — just huge support for the kids.”

Butte-Silver Bow County is not as rural as most Montana counties, of course, but Kahtani said agriculture is alive and well here.

“It’s all around us,” she said. “Some of our kids come in from Ramsay and down in Divide … but we also have kids that have larger parcels of land that they maybe lease a piece of land in order to be able to raise their livestock.”

Robin Cranny and three of her kids — 13-year-old Alex, 12-year-old Gabriel and 9-year-old Isabelle — were on hand with lambs they’ve been raising and caring for since early May. Their lambs were James, Savage Sam and Smoky.

“She’s Smoky because when we first got her, she had a whole bunch of dirt on her,” Alex said.

All of the animals, of course, have their own personalities.

“Smokey used to have a whole bunch of brown and black fur and she would rip this down and rip that down,” Gabriel said with a laugh. “She rips everything down.”

Robin Cranny said they were at last year’s fair, too, and love the new location.

“It’s not as far a drive,” she said. “The access is a lot easier. It’s right here in town, and the setup is real nice. It’s just a prettier view, and it’s just kind of a tight, close fit without being cramped. So I really love it.”