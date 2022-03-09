Butte-Silver Bow COVID transmission is low; health departments has new positions

COVID-19 transmission in Butte-Silver Bow is low, contrary to reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the Butte-Silver Bow health board.

At a health board meeting March 9, Butte-Silver Bow health officer Karen Maloughney said that according to numbers the health department has been crunching, the county‘s transmission levels are low.

The CDC‘s COVID community level guidelines are based on the number of new COVID admissions per 100,000 people and on the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients in the past epi week. An epi week, short for an epidemiological week, is a standardized method of counting weeks to allow for the comparison of data year after year

For counties with fewer than 200 new COVID cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, less than 10 admissions per 100,000 people and less than 10% staffed inpatient beds is considered low; 10 to 19.9 admissions per 100,000 people and 10% to 14.9% staffed inpatient beds is considered medium; and more than 20 admissions per 100,000 people and more than 15% staffed inpatient beds is considered high. These levels are based on the seven-day average from the previous epi week.

The test positivity is not yet known for this week due to a glitch in the CDC COVID tracker, which Maloughney said they’re looking into.

There were 18 new COVID cases, or 51.42 per 100,000, in Butte-Silver Bow, and the seven-day average is 3.14 or 8.98 per 100,000, according to graphs provided by the Butte-Silver Bow health department.

“So our numbers are way down,” she said. The department has communicated the number to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, who has communicated with the CDC, she said, but the transmission level for Butte-Silver Bow is still listed as high.

“We’re not matching up,” she said of the difference in community levels.

Butte-Silver Bow is also the third most vaccinated county in Montana with 65% of eligible residents being fully vaccinated, according to health department graphs. The number will move to 71% if all the people who got the first vaccine get the second, Maloughney said at the meeting.

The health department also has various new positions that have either been recently filled, are pending or posted. The filled positions include an environmental health nurse, and there is an STD intervention specialist position and a pandemic preparedness and response coordinator position will be posted soon.

A new behavioral health coordinator position has been posted and the HIV early intervention and Hepatitis C prevention health educator position have both been closed.

The health board also moved to extend the Family Planning Contract between the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department from the end of March to June 30.

The clinic wants to develop a website for the clinic separate from Butte-Silver Bow County’s site that will include a patient portal that will give customers the ability to pay online, said Tina Randall, the Butte- Silver Bow Family Planning Clinic’s administrator.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0