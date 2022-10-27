Butte-Silver Bow courthouse getting into the Halloween spirit

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Pumpkins decorated by B-SB employees are on display in the rotunda at the courthouse in Butte.
Four vehicles were involved Tuesday morning in a chain-reaction crash on Homestake Pass. The crashes were attributed to slippery roads and driving too fast for conditions.
Simmering tensions between the companies and county reached a boiling point as commissioners moved close to voting on ordinance changes that include fees — essentially fines for noncompliance.
Zella Johnston has been located.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
Butte-Silver Bow’s Clerk of the Court releases recent marriages and divorces.
Andrew Jacob Calderon remained jailed Wednesday with bail set at $250,000.
Oct. 2
Luke Anderson founded UpTop apparel with his brother, Colt Anderson, who was born in Butte and went on to play in the NFL. UpTop currently rents office space and a warehouse in Uptown Butte.
Zella Johnston Dennis, a 61-year-old white woman, is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 280 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
