There’s a bit of magic floating around the rotunda of the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, and it’s all thanks to some innovative employees who participated in the first annual summer castle competition.

With a mixture of diligence and imagination, staff from different departments got together to build their own versions of the ultimate dream castle.

The contest idea all came about thanks to Mackenzie Christensen, Andrea Boyd, and Lyndsay Alt. All three women work out of the chief executive’s office.

“It was something fun to do,” said Alt.

For the past several years, county employees have participated in such contests as Halloween pumpkins, from gruesome to humorous, and during yuletide, the best-dressed Christmas trees.

“We were testing the waters,” said Boyd, “and thought it was time for another tradition.”

So the women approached the B-SB Social Club to pitch the idea. Their hope was the competition would not only boost morale but help form bonds with co-workers in different departments.

The competition has been a success, with eight departments participating. The ultimate goal was to get even more to participate next summer.

“That’s the hope,” said Christensen.

If all goes well, Boyd aims to extend the competition next year by getting the public involved.

“We’ve already had inquiries from Butte residents,” said Boyd.

All the castles were completed June 5 and since that time, dozens of county employees and residents, too, have already voted, either on the county’s Facebook page or many have come to the courthouse to check out the entries close up before casting their vote.

Walking through the rotunda, visitors can “ooh and awe” over the Magical Cryptid Castle, with its whimsical fairytale creatures, or check out the “Welcome to Butte, Richest Hill on Earth” entry and marvel at such depictions as Our Lady of the Rockies, Hotel Finlen, Copper King Mansion and other iconic Butte images.

Across the way is a fortress, moat and all, aptly called Police Castle. At the entrance stands an action figure who bears a striking resemble to Sheriff Ed Lester. Also worth noting is the Sweet Palace right next door, with a giant spider guarding the entry way. Getting an up-close and personal look at this castle, it’s more than obvious that many, many hours were needed to put it all together.

By the way, if you haven’t marked your ballot yet, there’s still time. County employees and courthouse visitors can vote for their favorite castle through noon Friday, June 30.