A transgender woman from Billings was to be the guest speaker at the Butte Public Library’s monthly First Friday series at noon Friday, but her lecture was abruptly canceled Thursday afternoon.

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said Adria Jawort’s lecture and recent Twitter comments about what she planned to do could have violated recently enacted state law.

Gallagher is referring to Montana House Bill 359, which not only outlaws drag performances in publicly funded schools and libraries, but also prohibits minors from attending sexually oriented performances in libraries or schools that receive state funding.

The cancellation became public on the same day Gallagher delivered a proclamation at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse marking the beginning of Pride Month.

A member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe, Jawort is a writer and political director for Indigenous Vote.

On May 26, the Billings woman took to Twitter to announce her June 2 lecture in Butte.

“I'm really entertaining at this one, too,” she wrote. “BUT this literally might be illegal in Mont. as a flamboyantly dressed trans woman,” she stated. “I don't get paid, but in fascist red state you pay state 4 ‘crimes’ instead.”

She went on to say, “And I will def have a book & sexuality will be discussed & minors may be present, & the State of Montana doesn't legally recognize people being trans, so ...”

Gallagher said he personally is not against the lecture.

“But we would be in violation of state law if we allowed this person to give her presentation,” he said.

In an email to The Montana Standard, Library Director Stef Johnson said, “Our commitment to promoting inclusivity and intellectual exploration remains, but not in violation of the law.”

Shari Curtis, an adult services librarian at the Butte library, said she was stunned at the county’s decision.

She said Jawort had a contract to speak about “Montana History of Two-Spirit and LGBTQ+ Peoples" and that was all she was to speak about.

“I have never had this happen before,” Curtis told the Standard.

She sent an earlier email to the Standard and other media outlets, among others, saying it “is with much regret” that the library was canceling Jawort’s appearance and lecture it “was bound to be a good one.”

“The Butte Public Library supports free speech and our LGBTQ+ community, but the county leadership overruled us,” she said in the email.