The Original Mineyard in Uptown Butte will be teeming with farm animals, kids, food vendors, magic shows, high-flying motorcycle riders, concerts and other activities for the next three days.

The Butte-Silver Bow County Fair has delighted folks for years but this Thursday, Friday and Saturday marks the first time it’s being held at the Original. It has been at the Vigilante Saddle Club rodeo grounds the last several years.

“People have looked to the Original for events, and it will bring a lot more spectators to the fair,” said Kellie Kahtani, the Montana State University extension agent for Silver Bow County. “The (4-H) kids love talking to the general public about their animals and about their indoor projects that are going to be on display as well.

“Just having the foot traffic coming through the gates up here is going to be a huge boost for the kids,” she said. “They take pride in the programs they’ve been working on.”

The fair kicks off at 9 a.m. Thursday with a small animal show featuring kids and their pet dogs, rabbits, ducks and chickens, and numerous events follow through Saturday night.

Butte daredevil Levi Renz and other 406 FMX freestyle motorcycle riders will do jumps and sky-high flips Friday and Saturday. Magician Jeff Martin will perform several shows Friday and Saturday, and there will be a pie eating contest, a buyer’s lunch and a cake auction, among other things.

Country music singer Priscilla Block, who burst onto the Nashville scene a few years ago, will be in concert Friday night. Tickets for that are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate but everything else is free. Butte-based band High Ore Road plays Saturday night.

Lots of farm animals will be on hand, some for sale, and they include 10 sheep, 24 pigs and a combination of nine breeding cows and market steers. The 4-H kids spend months and months raising and caring for the animals, sometimes two years or longer for breeding livestock, learning all along the way.

“They learn a lot about responsibility,” Kahtani said. “They learn good record-keeping skills. Compassion, a lot of times, and they learn all about proper feeding and nutrition and proper care of these animals. They spend hours and hours every single week working with these animals.”

For more information on the fair or getting advance tickets for the Priscilla Block concert, visit the Butte-Silver Bow County Fair Facebook page.