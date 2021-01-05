Butte Silver Bow council ready for new year

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners will meet for the first time with three new faces Wednesday night, but the council has chosen a longtime member to lead the group and oversee proceedings.
The 12-member council, including the new members, recently chose Cindi Shaw as chairwoman. Commissioner Shawn Fredrickson, by virtue of a coin-flip after two 6-6 tie votes, is now vice chair.
The council meets via Web-Ex at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with three new members who were elected in contested races this past November: Hattie Thatcher in District 3, Justin Fortune in District 5 and John Riordan in District 8.
Shaw has represented District 11, which includes northern parts of Uptown, since 2007 and has previously served as chairwoman. She has been vice chair the past four years, with John Morgan at the helm. He did not seek re-election in District 3 this past year.
Shaw said she was honored to be chosen as chair again and takes the post very seriously. The council chair oversees council proceedings every other week, sets and manages agendas and represents the council at various events, among other things.
“I’m excited about a new year with the new commissioners,” Shaw said. “They are fresh and energetic and have passion and we have a good slate of commissioners.”
Shaw led an orientation session of sorts Monday night, where the new members learned specifics and details about council proceedings, including motions, substitute motions, voting and other matters that can be confusing at times even for veterans.
New Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, who will oversee meetings every other week and can break tie votes, also attended the orientation session, as did Budget Director Danette Gleason and County Attorney Eileen Joyce.
Joyce went over resolutions and ordinances and Gleason discussed county finances, a key topic for commissioners since they have final say on how tax dollars are spent at the local level here.
Because of that, all three newly elected commissioners will serve on the council’s Budget Committee, which dives deeper into financial matters and reviews all expenditures. Its members also include Commissioners John Sorich, who will chair, Josh O’Neill and Jim Fisher.
Commissioner Bill Andersen will oversee the Judiciary Committee, Fisher will chair the Public Works and Rules committees, and Michele Shea will chair the Economic Development Committee and the Personnel Committee.
Shea and Fredrickson were both nominated to be vice chair of the full council, and when two votes ended in 6-6 ties, they agreed to a coin flip. Shea lost the flip.
“I was disappointed for sure but I have 100-percent confidence in Shawn Fredrickson as vice chair,” Shea, who was elected as District 2 commissioner in 2018, said Tuesday. "I think he will do a fantastic job.”
The council has been meeting virtually since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March and its uncertain when meetings in council chambers will resume.
Shea said she hopes it’s sooner rather than later, but regardless, the council is ready for a new year.
“I think we are very fortunate to have such a dedicated team and everyone is eager to serve the citizens of Butte,” she said.
The public can access video and audio of Wednesday night’s meeting via “Media” or “Council of Commissioners” links on Butte-Silver Bow’s webpage at https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/ and can call in with comments.
