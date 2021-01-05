Butte Silver Bow council ready for new year

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners will meet for the first time with three new faces Wednesday night, but the council has chosen a longtime member to lead the group and oversee proceedings.

The 12-member council, including the new members, recently chose Cindi Shaw as chairwoman. Commissioner Shawn Fredrickson, by virtue of a coin-flip after two 6-6 tie votes, is now vice chair.

The council meets via Web-Ex at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with three new members who were elected in contested races this past November: Hattie Thatcher in District 3, Justin Fortune in District 5 and John Riordan in District 8.

Shaw has represented District 11, which includes northern parts of Uptown, since 2007 and has previously served as chairwoman. She has been vice chair the past four years, with John Morgan at the helm. He did not seek re-election in District 3 this past year.

Shaw said she was honored to be chosen as chair again and takes the post very seriously. The council chair oversees council proceedings every other week, sets and manages agendas and represents the council at various events, among other things.

“I’m excited about a new year with the new commissioners,” Shaw said. “They are fresh and energetic and have passion and we have a good slate of commissioners.”