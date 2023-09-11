Amid rising tensions and increasingly heated talk over Superfund issues, Butte-Silver Bow’s top official is calling for cooler heads.

Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher is also pledging to do his part by improving communication between county Superfund staff, commissioners and the public.

“Anytime any of the commissioners or the public want to talk to our different departments, we’re willing to do that,” Gallagher said. “I have been talking to our Superfund department, and they would love for commissioners to come in and see the work that goes on on a day-to-day basis and our Montana program.”

Gallagher made his pleas and pledge at the beginning of last week’s Council of Commissioners meeting. Calm prevailed that Wednesday night but Superfund issues have stirred fiery public comments and contentious debate at recent council meetings and other forums in Butte.

Much of the recent controversy involves “grey material” — dirt that contains metals but isn’t contaminated enough to meet criteria for removal. The EPA and the Atlantic Richfield Co. have proposed using it as infill for upcoming cleanup work in the Silver Bow Creek Corridor.

Numerous residents, including several longtime Superfund watchdogs, are opposed to that and have called for more transparency around Superfund discussions and decisions.

The EPA recently agreed to allow virtual public observation of some meetings previously closed to the public but relations between the agency and community remain strained. Gallagher has also taken heat and a few commissioners are pushing for new guidelines on county involvement in Superfund.

Gallagher made a plea for peace.

“I know that there’s some emotions … and sometimes it seems like we are at odds with each other rather than sitting together, but I want to say that it’s important that we work together and we put out a positive vibe to at least the people who work in the departments,” he said. “Sometimes I think the message is that things aren’t being done right.”

Gallagher said there was a lot of recent emotion about the removal of playground equipment at Stodden Park. Toxic metals are being removed from there and from several other parks in Butte, but Gallagher said the work had long been planned and publicized.

“The reason those parks are getting cleaned up is because they changed the standard (for metals),” he said. “That’s a good thing for our community. That’s a good thing for our children. It’s a good thing for everybody.”

Gallagher said the replacement soil at parks would be more protective but the “emotion of the community is like, ‘Oh God, they didn’t get it right the first time.’”

“Things do change throughout time and so the ability to recognize that and move forward are positive things for the community,” he said. “And I just want to kind of remind everybody that we did know this was coming, it was reported in the paper and those things did happen.”

Gallagher said he’s been working with the EPA and other agencies to bring more transparency to Superfund proceedings.

“So I just encourage everybody to continue to communicate together and work together,” he said.