B-SB Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher on Thursday delivered a proclamation in front of about 20 people inside the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse to mark the beginning of Pride Month, which runs throughout June. Gallagher highlighted how Butte – which takes pride in its rugged, blue-collar reputation – is also a city which prides itself on accepting everyone for who they are. Generally speaking, the LGBTQ+ community showcases Pride Month as a time when people can freely express themselves. It takes in June as a tribute to the Stonewall uprising in June 1969 in New York, which many point to as a material event that sparked the modern gay rights movement.