Butte-Silver Bow announces 27 new cases, including 12 more at Connections

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announced 27 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The new cases were confirmed between Friday and mid-morning Monday. They include a girl under age 10; eight females and four males in their teens; a woman in her 20s; four men in their 20s; three men in their 30s; two men in their 40s; two men in their 50s; and two men in their 60s.
County health officials said nine cases were contacts to previous COVID-19 cases, one case was community-acquired, and the causes of five other infections are still under investigation.
Meanwhile, another 12 cases have been linked to a cluster at the Connections Corrections Program in Uptown Butte. A cluster of COVID-19 cases at Connections was first reported last week involving seven individuals.
The health department has also confirmed a positive case connected to Margaret Leary Elementary School.
Health Officer Karen Sullivan said the health department has been working closely with the Butte School District and that all close contacts related to this case have been notified and placed in quarantine.
A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, starting from two days before the onset of the illness.
The new cases bring the county’s total coronavirus caseload to 182, since the county reported its first case mid-March. As of Monday, 59 cases were active and no deaths have been reported in the county.
Roughly 120 people in Butte-Silver Bow are currently under quarantine and in the process of being tested.
