Butte-Silver Bow aims to better protect its funding, negotiate terms of land transfers from Atlantic Richfield in revision of Allocation Agreement

First in a two-part series.
Not everything was set in stone when the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit consent decree became effective last November.
How much Atlantic Richfield will pay Butte-Silver Bow County to do the county’s share of the work required by Superfund going forward is still up in the air.
That’s where the required amendment to the Allocation Agreement between the two comes into play.
A lot’s new since the original document was written in 2006, and amended in 2012: The Residential Metals Abatement Program is now open to an additional 8000 properties outside BPSOU. Remaining Atlantic Richfield lands will soon be transferred to the county, some of the plots occupied by residences already. All those beautiful parks Atlantic Richfield has promised to build in the Silver-Bow Creek Conservation Area will have to be maintained in the long-term, in addition to the extensive remedies in place to treat water within them. Health studies have changed, insufficiently reclaimed lands have to be revisited, and unreclaimed lands have to be dealt with.
The funding for many of these projects stands to be adjusted in the agreement, and negotiations are happening now.
A draft of the document should be finalized by June, in time for stakeholder approval by the start of the county’s fiscal budget year on July 1st, said Eric Hassler, director of the Butte-Silver Bow Reclamation and Environmental Services Department.
It’s certain that not every dollar amount will be decided permanently by summer. The agreement has long been flexible to allow for changes with the times. Most of the remedial elements of the CD are still being designed, for example, so the cost to maintain them in the long-term is difficult to estimate exactly.
The core provisions in the document are not likely to change either, Hassler said, but the amendment will reorganize the agreement’s system of trust funds, setting the stage going forward.
Big money’s still at stake, in other words.
Though the negotiations have not been open the public to this point, Hassler, in interviews with The Montana Standard, detailed some of the major changes and points of negotiation in progress and to come as the deal is hashed out between parties.
Trust funds
The current agreement includes one redevelopment trust to fund the Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority (SARTA), and five separate trust funds specific to work. In order to account for program changes since 2006, and to better secure the funding for the long term, B-SB seeks to consolidate the five work trusts into three.
The reason for consolidation is to protect more programs with backstops, Hassler said.
“The backstop is: if the money runs out, then it's an automatic 'meet and confer' regardless of timeframe. And it is Atlantic Richfield essentially determining if they want to continue to fund Butte-Silver Bow to fulfill the obligations. If they decide not to, then Butte is no longer a settling defendant. We're free of all liabilities, and then they take over and do it in-house or with their contractors,” Hassler said.
The proposal on the table is to form one trust for environmental health, one for human health, both with backstops, and another for capital improvements, which will not be backstopped.
The net result, Hassler said, is that some programs previously relying on trusts without backstops would move to one of the two with the extra protection. One such program is for the human health monitoring studies.
“And now we have the comfort of knowing it’s backstopped forever. Even though that is only a 30-year aspect of the program, we wanted to make sure that we were well-covered to provide a quality report going forward through the 30-year obligation,” Hassler said.
It is also proposed to move Land Management Systems to the two new backstopped trusts. This includes work gathering, tracking and archiving GIS data collected as part of the RMAP Program, the Storm Water O&M (operation and maintenance) program and the Butte Reclamation Evaluation System program, cataloging the locations where any sampling, remedial work and maintenance tasks have been conducted so they can be mapped and utilized for trending, as well as the deed attachments and covenant tracking involved.
“That is a requirement for both the RMAP and long-term O&M forever. We didn't have a level of comfort that the existing amount without a backstop would get us through perpetuity,” Hassler said.
The other long-term O&M for RMAP and the BRES program, which encompasses the county role in maintaining vegetative caps, has been backstopped from the beginning and will continue to be, Hassler said.
The consolidation doesn’t imply increased funding to the trusts. However, the amount of total funding changed in a big way in 2018, when Atlantic Richfield agreed to add additional funds for a new program operated by the county — the Infiltration and Illicit connection program for sanitary sewers.
Metals were clogging the headworks at the Butte Metro and Sewer Treatment Plant, the pipes carrying sewage to the plant embedded in mine waste and in bad shape.
Although B-SB had to justify the need for more Superfund dollars, Hassler said the resulting agreement was a good deal for the county and a testament to Atlantic Richfield’s dedication to the community.
Atlantic Richfield agreed to fund a program for B-SB to address the problem for 33 years by putting an additional $5.3 million into trust in addition to reimbursing funds used to support the program since investigation began in 2017, Hassler said.
Additionally, the final $5 million payment of the $15 million principal for the redevelopment trust was instead used for I&I. If that $5 million had gone to the redevelopment trust, B-SB would have had to take on the responsibility of groundwater O&M for the Butte treatment lagoons, Hassler said. The county left that responsibility to Atlantic Richfield, and ended up getting the $5 million anyway for I&I.
“It was something that Atlantic Richfield did not have to do. But they understood that we were up against it. We were up against a major issue. How do we expand economic development-wise when you have no more room at the Metro plant?” Hassler said.
“They’ve never really said ‘no’ to us. They’ve always been quite open to anything that we have proposed to them that benefits Superfund almost inadvertently,” he added.
The funds to be reimbursed were taken out of the capital improvements trust, which also supports stormwater and water quality infrastructure. Hassler said the reimbursed funds, the other $10.3 million, and the I&I program will land in that same trust with the new agreement.
That trust will remain without a backstop, Hassler said.
“The capital improvements and I&I were essentially gifts. I don't know any other way to describe them. They could have really easily said no, but they didn't. They had no obligation to fund them. It's just the partnership between us has been that amiable,” Hassler said.
Storm water and sewer problems overlap, Hassler said. Changing out perforated manhole covers, an avenue for metals to enter sewers with stormwater, was one of the first projects, and I&I dollars have since been used to replace sewer trunk lines. A major trunk line project is underway near the Maroon Activities Center.
The backstop is an insurance policy for a worst-case scenario neither party hopes to run into, Hassler said. “Meet and confers” are to be established to re-evaluate the trusts periodically to make sure they will last. Under discussion currently is how frequently those “meet and confers” take place. It’s likely to be every eight or 10 years, Hassler said, his preference being 10.
The redevelopment trust which funds SARTA is not backstopped either. Despite funding many community projects and programs — including Butte’s festivals — and the $5 million going to I&I, the trust has held strong.
As of December 2020, the fund sat at $14,943,569, said Julia Crane, assistant director of the Department of Reclamation and Environmental Services.
Hassler credits the fund’s success to the careful management of the SARTA Board.
All of the agreement’s trusts assume a 5% annual inflation rate, so the trusts’ 7% interest rate allows B-SB to increase its budgets up to 2% annually. That rate, Hassler said, is not being negotiated in the new amendment.
“The economic climate has changed. We didn't want to have to re-hash those because we knew that would be a very big ask at this point in time … nobody's making 7% on their money and we have a guarantee that it has to make the 7% or it has to be infused, so that's one of the provisions of the main document that will not get changed,” Hassler said.
Land transfer
The transfer of Atlantic Richfield lands to B-SB is of short-term concern to citizens who own property on those leased lands. Land transfer has been an ongoing Superfund process, and B-SB was already deeded several hundred acres over the years.
Hassler said there are 230 claims and 300 parcels in Butte yet to be deeded from Atlantic Richfield to B-SB, and only parcels requiring no remedy will be transferred.
B-SB and AR are currently negotiating the transfer of the remaining lands in the agreement.
Butte resident Butch Gerbrandt and two partners purchased a dilapidated residence on Atlantic Richfield land in Walkerville, improved it, and would like to own the land the home is on and the adjacent property, in order to mitigate surface stormwater effects.
Concerned for himself, and for Walkerville neighbors who have lived on the leased lands for generations, Gerbrandt sent emails to the county inquiring as to the subdivision cost of the land, suggested low-income homeowners be given a discounted rate for surveying and purchase, and laid out possible ideas for how this could be achieved. Gerbrandt said he received responses from the county indicating that landowners would be dealt with on an individual basis.
Getting the lands in the hands of the private residents living on them is top priority, Hassler said, followed by making other developable lands available for purchase.
“Our goal is to take care of all of those that are in a house on leased ground now, hopefully with no financial impact to them. We don't want the owner to have to go out of pocket for anything to survey out their yard. We want to make them whole with no financial impact. And that will be our first effort when everything comes our direction,” he said.
Hassler said the county will seek additional funds from Atlantic Richfield for that purpose, as well as for surveying the other parcels, many of which incorporate multiple city streets.
There is also the matter of maintaining non-remedy lands to county stewardship standards once they’re deeded over. Who pays for the garbage services, weed control and surveying in those events will be negotiated in the agreement. Again, Hassler said B-SB will seek funds from Atlantic Richfield for the purpose.
SARTA development funds may also come into play, depending on the result of negotiations, Hassler said.
There are also the questions of cost to residents seeking to expand their property beyond their residence footprint to greater portions of the parcels, and whether property taxes will increase as a result of transfer.
To hash out the specifics, Gerbrandt has suggested to B-SB that a public meeting with the affected landowners should take place.
The county aims to have the details regarding land transfers settled in the agreement by this summer, Hassler said.
Coming Sunday: Hassler updates The Montana Standard on Allocation Agreement negotiations concerning the Silver Bow Creek Conservation Area, the Residential Metals Abatement Program, vegetative caps, and public health studies.