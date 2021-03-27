Butte-Silver Bow aims to better protect its funding, negotiate terms of land transfers from Atlantic Richfield in revision of Allocation Agreement

It’s certain that not every dollar amount will be decided permanently by summer. The agreement has long been flexible to allow for changes with the times. Most of the remedial elements of the CD are still being designed, for example, so the cost to maintain them in the long-term is difficult to estimate exactly.

The core provisions in the document are not likely to change either, Hassler said, but the amendment will reorganize the agreement’s system of trust funds, setting the stage going forward.

Big money’s still at stake, in other words.

Though the negotiations have not been open the public to this point, Hassler, in interviews with The Montana Standard, detailed some of the major changes and points of negotiation in progress and to come as the deal is hashed out between parties.

Trust funds

The current agreement includes one redevelopment trust to fund the Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority (SARTA), and five separate trust funds specific to work. In order to account for program changes since 2006, and to better secure the funding for the long term, B-SB seeks to consolidate the five work trusts into three.

The reason for consolidation is to protect more programs with backstops, Hassler said.