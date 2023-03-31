Barb Gray, at right, and Cindy Vook, Butte-Silver Bow 911 communications officers, retired Friday after more than 80 years of experience between the two, handling thousands of emergency responses throughout their careers. Gray had been with the department for 44 years; Vook had 37 years under her belt. B-SB County Sheriff Ed Lester described Gray and Vook as two of the nicest people you will ever meet, and selfishly, is sad to see them go. “Barb and Cindy were always the calm voices on the other end of chaos,” said Lester. “There is no way to know how many lives were saved because they were in the dispatch center.” Pictured with Gray and Vook is their supervisor, Dave McPherson.