Butte shoppers feeling pinch of higher grocery prices

It’s by no means an exaggeration to say grocery shopping has changed drastically in the past couple of years. Customers are definitely feeling the sticker shock in their pocket books.

Who would have thought that an 8½-ounce bag of Cheetos would cost $4.99 or that three pounds of lean ground beef would be nearly $18? Bet it came as a bit of a shock when a $5 bill was needed to buy a loaf of bread or that a box of Capri Sun, a popular juice that was once on sale for $2 is now more than double the price.

Prices have certainly skyrocketed on numerous essentials, like toilet paper, and on luxuries, including a case of your favorite pop.

Here in Butte, these escalating costs are part of the narrative wherever you choose to shop.

It’s also a popular topic of conversation. Whether it be at a luncheon among friends, at family gatherings or gabbing around the kitchen table, people complain to any and all about the higher prices.

Not so long ago, shoppers would throw this item or that item straight into the cart, without batting an eyelash. Now, they stop and pause, asking themselves the question, “Can I do without that?” More often than not, the answer is “Yeah, I can.”

The pandemic not only created a depletion of certain brands, but the costs of numerous products rose, and in many instances, dramatically. Depending on what day or week of the month it is, add into the equation a limited inventory on some items, and in some cases, products once found on the shelves, have disappeared.

A more “subtle” sign is the shrinkage in size, count or weight of a product. Everything from chips to toilet paper, packaging has changed.

Case in point, a popular brand of ice cream was a 1.75 quart more than two years ago. That same carton is now a 1.5 quart and is considerably more money.

For the past couple of months, the rate of inflation stood at 9.1%, the highest it had been in over 40 years, according to U.S. Labor Department data published Aug. 10. Just days ago, that rate dropped to 8.5%, largely due to dropping gas prices.

Nationally, the price for a gallon of gas has dropped to about $3.98, but the cost of groceries has not. By the way, you may not want to get used to those dipping gas prices.

Goldman Sachs, a leading investment bank and financial services company, recently predicted that those lower prices will again escalate and believes, by the end of 2022, the cost for a gallon could reach $5.

According to Associated Press reports, prices continue to escalate, not just at the grocery check-out stand, but with medical costs and monthly rent.

“No kidding,” said Kylie Voth of Butte.

The mother of two girls, ages 10 and 2, is all too aware of the rising costs and as far as she is concerned, the widely reported 8.5% seems to be quite a bit off, at least when it comes to grocery prices.

Fortune magazine agrees with Voth. The magazine recently reported that the “rise in prices has been far greater … individual food prices have increased much more in price.”

“It is mind-boggling how much everything has gone up,” said Voth.

She’s right. In some cases, items have gone up 30% to 50% in Butte, and sometimes even more.

Pre-COVID, she and her husband David spent, on average, about $250 on food and gas each week. That amount has now risen to well over $400.

Another Butte mother, Lindsay Mulcahy’s experiences at the grocery store mirror Voth’s.

Mulcahy, too, is the mother of two girls, ages 8 and 5, and she and her husband Scott are astounded at the higher prices.

“Staples such as meat, bread, fresh produce and milk have all gone up,” said Mulcahy. “Meat, especially, has really gone up and we have omitted it from some meals.”

At the Mulcahy house, sausage or bacon was on the menu for weekend breakfasts, but that has gone by the wayside as well.

“It’s too expensive,” she explained.

Mulcahy is not wrong.

The U.S. Inflation Calculator website reports that an average pound of bacon in 2020 was $5.58. That average was higher than in Butte. Depending on the brand, the cost for one pound in 2020 ran anywhere from $3.99 to $4.99. Today, here in Butte, a pound of Oscar Meyer bacon is a penny shy of $10.

Hamburger, lean and not so lean, has gone up considerably.

“Try to make burgers at home,” said Voth, “it’s too much money.”

Voth noted that with the added cost of buns and condiments, it’s cheaper to go to a fast-food restaurant when her family members are craving a cheeseburger.

Before higher prices became a reality, Voth purchased a number of gluten-free items. Those, too, have been put aside.

“Gluten-free was expensive before COVID,” she said. “Now, it’s no longer affordable.”

Both Voth and Mulcahy find themselves at the grocery store more often, as well. Not because they enjoy the shopping experience, but because shelves have been empty of some of their necessities, so they had to wait another day or two.

“Every time I go, they don’t have some of the key ingredients I need,” explained Mulcahy, “and then I wait until they restock.”

Produce was always on Voth’s and Mulcahy’s grocery lists. That’s not always the case now.

“Fruits and veggies have seriously gone up,” said Mulcahy.

Voth wholeheartedly agreed.

“Quality has gone down,” said Voth, “but prices have gone up.”

Both women know that the escalating gas prices are part of the reason for the higher prices. In 2020, on the national average, a gallon of gas cost about $2.17. As of Friday in Butte, gas was about $4.30.

Higher gas costs have kept both families close to home, as well.

The Voth family of four recently took off camping for the weekend.

“Gas alone was $400,” said Voth. “It was expensive.”

In the past, the Mulcahy family would take several day trips during the year.

“With today’s gas prices, that’s been somewhat curtailed,” she said.