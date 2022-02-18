Butte Serbians set ‘Night of Old World Cuisine’ for March 5

The Circle of Serbian Mothers’ Club will host its annual “Night of Old World Cuisine” on Saturday, March 5, at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Parish Center, 2100 Continental Drive.

The event is a church fundraiser that enables members to share their Serbian heritage with others.

A no-host cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7. Traditional music will be featured, along with the “Dance of the Balkans.”

The Yugoslavian/Balkan menu includes salata (salad), kobasic (Serbian sausage), lamb, sarma (Serbian cabbage rolls), cicvara (Serbian polenta), kruhova (bread), priganica (Serbian fritter) and vegetables, apple strudel, cheese strudel, povitica, and baklava, along with complimentary wine and coffee.

The cost is $45 per person, and seating is limited. Reservations are due by Tuesday, March 1, by calling Jennifer Shea at 406-560-5366, Lisa Shea, 406-479-4759, or Darlene Battaiola, 406-490-7673.

