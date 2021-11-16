 Skip to main content
Butte seaman photographed out in the Pacific

Spenser Sweet

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Spenser Sweet of Butte is seen here lowering the American flag during a recent burial-at-sea ceremony while underway conducting NASA Underway Recovery Test Nine in the Pacific Ocean. According to a news release, the remains of 45 people were committed to the sea during the ceremony, which honors fallen military members, retirees, honorably discharged active duty service members, and military dependents. Spenser, a 2018 graduate of Butte High School, is assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha. He is the son of Tara and Bill Sweet of Butte.

 Photo courtesy of United States Navy

