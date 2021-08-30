Butte Schools: Kids, teachers, staff share butterflies to start new year

That went on for six weeks, then cohorts got another two teachers for six weeks, and so on. It was all in an effort to minimize multiple class changes and mingling that might make it easier for the virus to spread.

This year, though kids throughout the district are starting out with mask mandates, they go to several classes with different teachers each day, just like it was before the pandemic hit in March 2020. The kids call that “normal school.”

“It’s kind of weird going back to normal school but I’m happy to be back,” said eighth-grader Cayde Stajcar. “Us eighth-graders, we didn’t get the seventh-grade experience of normal school. We had the COVID year and it was kind of hard. So everything is new this year.”

Fellow eighth-grader Gunner Bushman agreed.

“I liked the summer but this gives you something to do and this is the first normal year in middle school and it’s like new,” he said.

Butte Central Schools started their new year on Aug. 23, while kids at Ramsay began classes last Wednesday. Divide, like Butte Schools, began Monday and Melrose gets going on Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day.