Butte School District No. 1 has released the 2023-24 policy for free and reduced-price school meals and free milk for students meeting guidelines for the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. The U. S. Department of Agriculture reimburses organizations for healthy meals served to enrolled students according to National School Lunch Program policy guidelines.

Schools who offer meals to students at no cost through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) and Provision 2 do not require families to apply for benefits using a household application. Schools who operate pricing programs determine student eligibility through household application. You may apply for school meal/milk benefits at any time throughout the year by submitting a household application directly to your school. Children may be eligible for free or reduced-price school meals or free milk if household income is within the limits of income eligibility. For further information on applying, refer to the frequently asked questions or contact your child’s school.

Households who receive assistance from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR); or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) are eligible for free meals/milk and no application is required. Children who qualify for the new Medicaid direct certification may also receive either free or reduced price meals ($0.40 for NSLP and $0.30 SBP). Children who meet the definition of homeless, migrant, runaway, and foster are also eligible for free meals/milk. The school district will send a notice to your household about free meal/milk benefits. If you do not receive a notice of eligibility or there are children living in your household who are not listed, please contact your school district.

Households who choose to decline free meal benefits should contact their local school district. If you are eligible for unemployment compensation, you might also be eligible for free or reduced price school meals or free milk.

